Vmany German travelers appreciate the Ringkøbing Fjord, especially in the cold season. The wind, the beach, the North Sea, then the sauna in the holiday home: wonderful! The journey of the Berlin foxes to the west coast of Denmark does not include any tourist highlights. For the leaders of the Handball Bundesliga, the last few days of March are all about crowning a good season and possibly clinching two titles in the end.

This Tuesday, coach Jaron Siewert’s team will play in Skjern, fifth in the Danish league: first leg of the European League, round of 16. The second leg is waiting a week later in Berlin. In between there is a top duel in the Bundesliga – on Sunday at 2.05 p.m. (live on Sky) the Berliners have to clear the high hurdle in Kiel to keep the chance of becoming German champions for the first time.

The task in the small town of Skjern, not far from Ringkøbing Fjord in western Jutland, could be made a little easier. Skjern has just under 8000 inhabitants, but always brings out excellent handball talents. Her best-known plays with the foxes of all places and turns the long-sold-out game on Tuesday evening (6.45 p.m. on DAZN) into a big party in little Skjern: Mathias Gidsel returns to the place where he learned to catch and throw balls.

Until the age of 15 Gidsel played for his native city. And as it is in Denmark, he spent a lot of time indoors. Not only when he performed himself. Watching, running around, having fun, having a cocoa in the cafeteria and eating a hot dog: in the small towns and villages of rural Denmark, the gym is the real nursery. Mathias Gidsel then turned professional in Gudme on Funen. He has been earning his living with the foxes since last summer.

At Gidsel, the playful contact with handball has turned into a world career. The two-time world champion has twice been the most valuable player in major tournaments. The German national team recently learned how good he is in the friendly defeats in Aalborg and Hamburg. Because the old stars took it easy, Mathias Gidsel, 23, played in the unfamiliar middle position. How easy it was for him.

