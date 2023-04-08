Home Sports Handball: THW against Magdeburg – the craziest title race in history
Sports

Handball: THW against Magdeburg – the craziest title race in history

by admin
Handball: THW against Magdeburg – the craziest title race in history
Handball Top match THW – Magdeburg

The most amazing title race in history – “The league is crazy”

| Reading time: 3 minutes

SC Magdeburg met THW Kiel in the handball cup quarter-finals at the beginning of February, winning 34:35 after extra time

Magdeburg met THW Kiel in the quarter-finals of the cup at the beginning of February, winning 34:35 after extra time

Source: pa/Eibner press photo/Marcel von Fehrn

Five teams can still hope for the championship in the Handball Bundesliga. This also includes the top teams from Kiel and Magdeburg. They meet on Sunday. But Magdeburg goes into the duel against THW with a big disadvantage.

Dhe league leadership in sight and the fear of a setback in the back of his mind: With the top duel between record champions THW Kiel and defending champions SC Magdeburg, the next cracker in the craziest title race in history is on the program in the Handball Bundesliga on Easter Sunday (2 p.m., Sky). Not only league boss Uwe Schwenker knows: “Every game and every goal can now be decisive.”

A draw is enough for the second-placed team from Kiel (40:8 points) to push Füchse Berlin (41:9) back from pole position. But the champions from Magdeburg (40:10) can jump to the top of the table with a win. It’s no wonder that SCM coach Bennet Wiegert emphasizes the importance of the game: “We’ve been talking for a long time about the fact that every lost game can point the way. The league is crazy, the league is interesting – and the league is exciting. So you have to score points to stay there.”

With the 38:34 at Bergisches HC, the defending champion celebrated a successful dress rehearsal on Thursday evening. Wiegert was “very, very happy” with the attitude and behavior of his team around Kay Smits, who scored 14 times. In the end, however, he was “simply relieved to have passed here and to be going back to Magdeburg with two points in his luggage”.

Home bankruptcy would hurt THW Kiel twice

While Magdeburg have an exhausting 60 minutes in their legs and have had to do without two top performers in the form of injured Omar Ingi Magnusson and Magnus Saugstrup for weeks, Kiel go into the top game rested and without personnel problems.

also read

For coach Filip Jicha’s team, only one win counts, with which Magdeburg would initially be four minus points behind. A home bankruptcy against the champions, as in the quarterfinals of the cup, through which THW had lost the first of three title chances, would hurt twice as much. On the one hand Kiel would squander the advantage over the SCM, on the other hand the table fourth SG Flensburg-Handewitt (39:11) would get even closer. The arch-rival comes to Kiel on April 23 for the 108th northern derby.

also read

National player Rune Dahmke spoke of “hammer weeks” in view of this program and emphasized: “The championship race is amazing. But if we do our job, it’s in our own hands that we’ll be at the top at the end of the season.” The latest trend speaks for Kiel, as does the breadth of the squad, who spent a week intensively before the Magdeburg game prepared “for defense, for attack, for special players” of the opponent, as circle runner Patrick Wiencek revealed.

This should result in a performance similar to that of two weeks ago in the 36:29 against Füchse Berlin. The capital club will definitely give up the championship lead on Sunday despite the 33:32 victory at TSV Hannover-Burgdorf, but will continue to be heavily involved in the title race. League President Schwenker recently pointed out in the “Handball Week”: “At the end of the season, the goal difference can possibly even decide on winning the German championship.”

See also  Antetokounmpo 32+17+7 Bucks beat Bulls 3-1, LaVine cut 24+5+13 – yqqlm

You may also like

Juventus, the probable formation with Lazio: turnover Allegri...

‘NBA 360’: 5 hours of ‘live basketball’ on...

“I’m back where I used to be”

Serie A: Lecce-Naples 1-2 – Football

The IOC propaganda of the “70 armed conflicts...

Retegui-Tigre, Argentinian fans throw stones at the bus...

Ice Hockey World Championships in Canada: DEB women...

Luka Dončić, Chris Paul among NBA stars ‘under...

The ‘hanger trick’ that will make it easier...

A promising player is eyeing the draft. There...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy