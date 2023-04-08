Five teams can still hope for the championship in the Handball Bundesliga. This also includes the top teams from Kiel and Magdeburg. They meet on Sunday. But Magdeburg goes into the duel against THW with a big disadvantage.

Dhe league leadership in sight and the fear of a setback in the back of his mind: With the top duel between record champions THW Kiel and defending champions SC Magdeburg, the next cracker in the craziest title race in history is on the program in the Handball Bundesliga on Easter Sunday (2 p.m., Sky). Not only league boss Uwe Schwenker knows: “Every game and every goal can now be decisive.”

A draw is enough for the second-placed team from Kiel (40:8 points) to push Füchse Berlin (41:9) back from pole position. But the champions from Magdeburg (40:10) can jump to the top of the table with a win. It’s no wonder that SCM coach Bennet Wiegert emphasizes the importance of the game: “We’ve been talking for a long time about the fact that every lost game can point the way. The league is crazy, the league is interesting – and the league is exciting. So you have to score points to stay there.”

With the 38:34 at Bergisches HC, the defending champion celebrated a successful dress rehearsal on Thursday evening. Wiegert was “very, very happy” with the attitude and behavior of his team around Kay Smits, who scored 14 times. In the end, however, he was “simply relieved to have passed here and to be going back to Magdeburg with two points in his luggage”.

Home bankruptcy would hurt THW Kiel twice

While Magdeburg have an exhausting 60 minutes in their legs and have had to do without two top performers in the form of injured Omar Ingi Magnusson and Magnus Saugstrup for weeks, Kiel go into the top game rested and without personnel problems.

For coach Filip Jicha’s team, only one win counts, with which Magdeburg would initially be four minus points behind. A home bankruptcy against the champions, as in the quarterfinals of the cup, through which THW had lost the first of three title chances, would hurt twice as much. On the one hand Kiel would squander the advantage over the SCM, on the other hand the table fourth SG Flensburg-Handewitt (39:11) would get even closer. The arch-rival comes to Kiel on April 23 for the 108th northern derby.

National player Rune Dahmke spoke of “hammer weeks” in view of this program and emphasized: “The championship race is amazing. But if we do our job, it’s in our own hands that we’ll be at the top at the end of the season.” The latest trend speaks for Kiel, as does the breadth of the squad, who spent a week intensively before the Magdeburg game prepared “for defense, for attack, for special players” of the opponent, as circle runner Patrick Wiencek revealed.

This should result in a performance similar to that of two weeks ago in the 36:29 against Füchse Berlin. The capital club will definitely give up the championship lead on Sunday despite the 33:32 victory at TSV Hannover-Burgdorf, but will continue to be heavily involved in the title race. League President Schwenker recently pointed out in the “Handball Week”: “At the end of the season, the goal difference can possibly even decide on winning the German championship.”