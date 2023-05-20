Handball: West Vienna in farewell tour to the final

West Vienna, which will stop playing at the end of the season for economic reasons, is confident about the duel with the city rivals after the quarter-final successes over Bregenz. In the previous games of the season, the West Viennese and the Margaretner were able to prevail once. “We showed against Bregenz that we can also play handball really well in the play-offs,” said Elias Kofler, two-time ÖHB team player in West Vienna.

The Fivers are in the semi-finals again this year, which they have reached since the introduction of the quarter-final series in the 2013/14 season. Coach Peter Eckl looked forward to the last meeting with West Wien: “We will see two teams with speed handball, committed teams that have been playing together in this line-up for a long time. We’ve had a lot of experience with games like this and we’re dying for the chance to win the title.” The finalists will be determined by May 29 at the latest.

Krems against Linz in the second semi-final

In Krems, the champion is challenged against number seven in the regular season. Linz eliminated cup winner Hard and also has hopes in the Wachau. “We have to improve again against Krems. We don’t have to hide under any circumstances,” said team player Maximilian Hermann, who will end his career after the season at the age of 31.

GEPA/Walter Luger



The people from Krems don’t want to be deterred by the enthusiasm of Linz. 28:25 and 37:34 coach Ibish Thaqi’s team won the previous season duels. “It will be a very difficult game,” said backcourt player Gabor Hajdu.

Hypo NÖ still undefeated before the women’s final

The women’s WHA has already reached the final series. There on Sunday (8.20 p.m. / ORF Sport +) record champion and defending champion Hypo Niederösterreich meets runner-up WAT Atzgersdorf in Maria Enzersdorf in the first game. Since 1977, Hypo has won the championship 44 times, but in 2019 Atzgersdorf surprisingly defeated the favorite.

Hypo hasn’t dropped a single point this season. “We know that they are always in top form at the end of the season,” coach Ferenc Kovacs warned of the opponents in the final. Atzgersdorf’s chairman Christian Mahr wants to annoy the favorites. “We’ve managed a surprise before,” he recalled in 2019. The second game in the series is scheduled for Wednesday in Vienna-Liesing, with a possible third on the following Saturday.