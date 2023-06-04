Home » Handball: West Vienna submits in the HLA final
Handball: West Vienna submits in the HLA final

Insignis Westwien has gained an advantage in the fight for the Austrian championship title. The Viennese defeated HC Linz AG 25:24 (12:11) in the first final of the Handball League Austria (HLA) in Südstadt on Sunday and thus made it 1:0 in the “Best of three” series. The next game is on Wednesday in Linz.

Both teams exchanged top-class blows, the game was characterized by high tempo and also strong goalkeeping performances. West Wien were mostly ahead in the first half, but never led by more than three goals (9:6) and finally went into the break with a narrow margin of one goal.

After the change of sides, a preliminary decision seemed to be in the offing when the home side quickly pulled away to 16:12, but Linzer fought their way back into the match and equalized to 17:17. However, the guests from Upper Austria never took the lead, and so the Viennese won the game 25:24.

The people of Linz gave West Wien an exciting exchange of blows in the first final game

“We saw two great teams”

West Vienna coach Michael Draca was enthusiastic in the ORF interview. “We saw two great teams. In the end you can say that we had better nerves.” His Linz counterpart Milan Vunjak still believes in the championship chance. “It was a hard-fought game, we may have missed one or two chances too many. But we showed a really good team performance and fought until we dropped,” said Vunjak.

For West Vienna, which will say goodbye to the upper house for financial reasons, it is about the first championship since 1993, for the Linz about the first championship since 1996.

Handballliga Austria

Play-off-Finale:
West Vienna Linz 25:24 1:0*
Play-off semi-finals:
West Vienna Margareten 2:1*
Linz Krems 2:0*

* Final standings in the “Best of three” series

Play-off Quarterfinals:
Krems Bruck/Trofaiach 2:0*
West Vienna Bregenz 2:0*
Margareten Delay 2:0*
Linz Hard 2:0*

* Final standings in the “Best of three” series

