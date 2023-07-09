Handlebar creping on a Savoyard velodrome

Members of the Non collective at the Arena velodrome, in La Roche-sur-Foron, on January 12. YVES MINO / NAVA COLLECTIVE

Usually, in Haute-Savoie, when it comes to arguing, it happens towards the summits. A controversy over artificial snow, an insane real estate project at altitude… This time, the controversy is taking place at the level of the daisies, 500 meters away, in La Roche-sur-Foron. In 2027, the department will host the road, mountain bike, BMX and track world cycling championships. Small problem: the region does not have a velodrome. Never mind, the county council will build one. And it is in La Roche-sur-Foron, a town of 10,600 inhabitants, that the new equipment will be located.

Read also: Cycling: the “super world championships” of 2027 awarded to Haute-Savoie

The addition promises to be salty: initially, 64 million euros, but, the promoters of the project recognize it themselves, it will be higher. We will know more on July 26, with the result of the tender commission. Meanwhile, on July 18, the Pays Rochois community council was to rule on a request for popular consultation filed by opponents of the project, but it was canceled for lack of sufficient signatures. Nevertheless: the members of the collective Non at the Arena velodrome regularly carry out towing operations in the markets and in the stations of the region.

A man carries the Arena velodrome project, the president (LR) of the department, Martial Saddier. “No, it’s not my ‘baby’, I already have it, it suits me very well, he quips. It’s the

project of the county council, which intends to provide Haute-Savoie, one of the greatest tourist destinations in the world, with a facility it lacks: a multisport and culture complex, where both sporting events and concerts can take place. »

Bike, climbing wall and performance hall

The famous velodrome? “It will only take up about 15% of the space of the future venue and of the total budget. » The elected defends his project stubbornly: a ring for cycling, a climbing wall and, above all, a sports hall and show that can accommodate 8,000 to 10,000 people. “Which does not exist with us. In Savoie, which has 400,000 fewer inhabitants, they have had Le Phare since 2009.”

A position supported by Pierrick Ducimetiere, 29 years old. Elected last year, the young mayor of La Roche-sur-Foron (DVD) evokes “a coherent project, a great synergy and opportunity for the municipality in terms of employment and notoriety”. Will it be possible to fill a room

of entertainment about thirty kilometers from Annecy, the prefecture, and especially from Geneva, when the two cities are already equipped with sites that can accommodate 5,000 and 9,500 people? “Annecy has trouble welcoming big names, replies the chosen one, without explaining how he thinks he can do better. For Geneva, there is a border to cross, which can cause concern for people,” he argued.

You have 51.46% of this article left to read. The following is for subscribers only.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

