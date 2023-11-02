Hangzhou Asian Games and Asian Paralympic Games Successfully Conclude: Reflections, Achievements, and Future Goals

Hangzhou Asian Games and Asian Paralympic Games Successfully Conclude

Hangzhou, China – The 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou and the 4th Asian Paralympic Games in Hangzhou, which garnered attention and admiration from around the world, have concluded successfully. In a summary symposium held by the Hangzhou Asian (Para) Games General Headquarters on the afternoon of the 1st, the achievements and experiences of hosting the games were reviewed and discussed. The event aimed to encourage further progress and contributions in the new journey ahead.

Wang Hao, the governor of the province and commander-in-chief of the general headquarters, delivered a speech at the meeting, expressing heartfelt thanks to everyone involved for their hard work and dedication. He emphasized that hosting the Hangzhou Asian Games and Asian Paralympic Games was a major political task assigned to Zhejiang by General Secretary Xi Jinping and the Party Central Committee. Under the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee and the support of national ministries and commissions, the games achieved noteworthy success, leaving a significant mark in the history of the Asian Games.

Wang Hao praised the various teams involved in the games’ preparations and execution for their exceptional work. The opening and closing ceremonies, security measures, torch relay, VIP reception, competition management, and other support services were commended for their high standards, professionalism, and dedication. He also acknowledged the crucial role played by the volunteers, co-organizing city sub-headquarters teams, and the support from different sectors of society.

Reflecting on the insights gained from successfully hosting the games, Wang Hao highlighted the leadership and guidance of General Secretary Xi Jinping as fundamental to their success. The focus on “simple, safe, and exciting” requirements, the unified command system, and the committed work teams were all instrumental in ensuring the games’ smooth execution. He further emphasized the importance of the broad masses of people and their support in hosting such large-scale events.

Looking ahead, Wang Hao emphasized that the success of the Hangzhou Asian Games and Asian Paralympic Games should serve as a new starting point. He called for the consolidation of good experiences and practices, the utilization of the games’ resources, and the promotion of a strong province for events and sports. Transforming the spiritual wealth of the games’ success into a driving force for high-quality development was also emphasized, along with making significant contributions to the overall development of the country.

The conclusion of the Hangzhou Asian Games and Asian Paralympic Games marks a proud moment for Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, and China as a whole. The successful hosting of these events not only showcased the city’s capabilities but also demonstrated China‘s commitment to excellence in sports and event management.

