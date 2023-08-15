Hangzhou Asian Games Cancels Roller Skating and Mixed Figure Skating Pair Dance Events

Hangzhou Asian Games Cancels Roller Skating and Figure Skating Events

Hangzhou, August 14 – The Hangzhou Asian Organizing Committee has decided to cancel the roller skating event and mixed figure skating pair dance for the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games, according to reports from the committee. This decision was made with the approval of the Olympic Council of Asia.

The registration process for the 19th Hangzhou Asian Games, set to take place in 2022, began on June 1, 2023, and concluded on July 18 of the same year. The Hangzhou Asian Organizing Committee received over 12,500 competition registration forms within this period.

In accordance with the regulations, a minimum of 6 national or regional Olympic committees must register their athletes for the major events sanctioned by the Olympic Council of Asia, while at least 4 countries or regions must register their athletes before the start of the competition.

Upon reviewing the registration information and submitting it to the Olympic Council of Asia for approval, the Hangzhou Asian Organizing Committee decided to cancel the men’s figure skating single skating and mixed figure skating pair dance events.

As a result of this change, the competition lineup for the Hangzhou Asian Games has been adjusted to include 40 major events, 61 sub-items, and 481 minor events.

The Hangzhou Asian Games, originally scheduled to take place in 2022 but postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be held from September 10 to 25, 2023. The event will feature athletes from across Asia competing in various sports, showcasing their skills and promoting friendly exchanges between nations.

