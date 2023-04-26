Hangzhou Asian Games Delegation Heads Conference Held in Hangzhou Olympic Committee Representatives from 45 Asian Countries (Regions) Attended the Conference-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

The Heads of Delegation Conference for the Hangzhou Asian Games was held in Hangzhou. Representatives of the Olympic Committee from 45 Asian countries (regions) participated in the meeting

City Express News How is the preparation for the Hangzhou Asian Games going? How will the participating delegations be greeted during the competition? On the morning of April 25th, the Hangzhou Asian Games Delegation Heads Meeting opened in Hangzhou. Olympic committee representatives from 45 Asian countries (regions) participated in the meeting. This is the largest international meeting since the Hangzhou Asian Games was organized. The meeting will last for 3 days. The Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee will release the latest information on the preparations for the Hangzhou Asian Games to the participating Olympic Committees through the meeting, and at the same time, through work exchanges, prepare for the participation of various countries (regions).

The Heads of Delegation Meeting is a formal meeting between the Hangzhou Asian Games and the Olympic Committees of participating countries (regions), and it is also a comprehensive test of whether the preparations for the Asian Games have reached the operational readiness standard. Before the start of major international sports events, it is customary to hold a delegation meeting.

The head of the delegation, as the name suggests, is the person in charge of the delegation. The delegation meeting of the Hangzhou Asian Games is a process in which the leaders of the 45 national (regional) Olympic committees gather together to communicate, communicate and get to know each other with the Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee.

On the morning of the first day, various business areas of the Hangzhou Asian Organizing Committee introduced and communicated with the delegations on the preparation progress of competition services and registration, anti-doping, etc. and related service policies. How many competition events will be set up in the Hangzhou Asian Games; how many gold medals will be produced; How many kinds of cuisines are there, how much time does it take for athletes to travel from the Asian Games Village to the competition venues, etc., all the information, large and small, will be passed through this conference, so that the delegation can grasp it at the first time. The delegations of participating countries (regions) communicated with the Asian Games Organizing Committee as soon as possible through the meeting on their preparations and appeals for participating in the Asian Games.

“Sports is competition, and it is also a very good bridge to build friendship. I am very happy to come to Hangzhou again. I see friends from 45 countries (regions) gathered here. Using sports as a common language to build a bridge with the world, I feel very meaningful Important.” During the meeting, Huo Qigang, the head of the Hong Kong delegation and the husband of the famous Chinese diving star Guo Jingjing, said that he had a deep relationship with the Asian Games—in the 1990 Beijing Asian Games, his grandfather Huo Yingdong donated 100 million Hong Kong dollars to help build the British Olympic Games. East Swimming Pool; in the 2010 Guangzhou Asian Games, he became the deputy head of the Hong Kong delegation; in this year’s Hangzhou Asian Games, he led the team as the head of the Hong Kong delegation, witnessing the development of the Asian Games and China. “It is a great honor to participate in the process of hosting the Asian Games, and I am very proud of the country. I am full of confidence in the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou.”

It is reported that the Chinese Hong Kong delegation will send the largest team ever to participate in the Hangzhou Asian Games. The entire team is expected to have more than 1,200 people, including about 860 athletes.

In September 2021, the Hangzhou Asian Organizing Committee once held an online meeting of delegation heads. Accurately obtain the required information, intuitively feel the strong atmosphere of the Asian Games, and also “test” the operation status of the Asian Games venues with your own eyes, and experience the hospitality, vibrant humanities and demeanor of Hangzhou, the host city.