Hangzhou Asian Games delegation meeting held in Hangzhou, Olympic Council of Asia and 45 NOC representatives attended the meeting_Hangzhou Net

The Heads of Delegation Conference for the Hangzhou Asian Games was held in Hangzhou, and the Olympic Council of Asia and 45 NOC representatives attended the meeting

On the morning of April 25, the delegation meeting for the Hangzhou Asian Games opened in Hangzhou. Olympic committee representatives from 45 Asian countries (regions) attended the meeting.

Song Luzeng, Vice Chairman of the OCA and Chairman of the Sports Committee, Hyde, Director of the Asian Games Department and Competition Department of the OCA, Vinod, Director of the International and NOC Department of the OCA, Vice Chairman of the Chinese Olympic Committee, Hangzhou Asian Organizing Committee Yang Shuan, Vice Chairman, Zhang Jiasheng, Vice Governor of Zhejiang Provincial People’s Government, Vice Chairman of Hangzhou Asian Organizing Committee, Yao Gaoyuan, Mayor of Hangzhou, Vice Chairman and Secretary General of Hangzhou Asian Organizing Committee, Vice Chairman of Chinese Olympic Committee, Deputy Secretary General of Hangzhou Asian Organizing Committee Li Lingwei, Director of Zhejiang Provincial Sports Bureau, Zheng Yao, Deputy Secretary-General of Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee, Liu Binjun, Deputy Mayor of Hangzhou, Commander of Foreign Affairs Protocol Command Center of Hangzhou Asian Games and other leaders and guests attended the meeting. Chen Weiqiang, vice mayor of Hangzhou and executive secretary-general of Hangzhou Asian Organizing Committee, presided over the meeting.

Relevant persons in charge of the co-hosting cities and representatives of the Olympic Committees of various Asian countries (regions) attended the meeting. In addition, Kaoru Kojima, Director-General of the Aichi·Nagoya 2026 Asian Organizing Committee, and others observed the meeting.

At the opening ceremony, Song Luzeng, Vice Chairman of OCA and Chairman of the Sports Committee, Yang Shuan, Vice Chairman of the Chinese Olympic Committee and Vice Chairman of Hangzhou Asian Organizing Committee, and Zhang Jiasheng, Vice Governor of Zhejiang Provincial People’s Government and Vice Chairman of Hangzhou Asian Organizing Committee, delivered speeches respectively.

The meeting lasted for 3 days. The Hangzhou Asian Organizing Committee introduced the latest preparation progress to the participating Olympic committees, and released the latest competition policies, procedures and related information. On the first day of the meeting, the Hangzhou Asian Organizing Committee introduced competition services and registration, anti-doping, competition and training venues, registration certificates, athlete villages and sub-villages, accommodation and catering services, media operations, finance and charge cards, etc. Preparatory progress and related service policies, and carry out work exchanges with the heads of delegations of various Olympic committees to understand the needs of the delegations and make full preparations for their participation.

During the conference, the delegations will also inspect multiple competition venues such as Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center, Huanglong Sports Center, China Hangzhou E-sports Center, as well as non-competition venues such as Asian Games Village and Asian Games Museum to fully understand the facilities and venues of each venue. condition. In addition, the participating delegations will also visit scenic spots such as the West Lake, watch the theatrical performance “Together with Xixi Tonight”, and carry out city collection and cultural experience.

It is reported that the organizing committee organizes the delegation meeting before the competition. It is a common practice in the preparation of large-scale international sports events, and it is also an important communication platform for the host city and participating delegations. In September 2021, the Hangzhou Asian Games delegation meeting was held online. This is the first offline delegation meeting held in Hangzhou, which will help the organizing committee to further communicate with the delegation face to face, understand the needs of participants, improve the level of competition, and actively display the image of Hangzhou as a host city that is hospitable and full of vitality.