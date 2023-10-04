Hangzhou Asian Games: Guangxi Weightlifter Breaks Snatch Record but Misses Medal in Clean and Jerk

Guangxi Weightlifter Sets Snatch Record But Misses Medal in Clean and Jerk

In a gripping display of strength and determination, Guangxi weightlifter Wei Yinting broke the snatch record during the men’s 73kg weightlifting final at the Hangzhou Asian Games. Representing the Chinese team, Wei Yinting lifted an impressive 161kg, securing his place in history. However, his dreams of winning a medal were shattered as he failed to make a successful lift in the clean and jerk competition.

On the evening of October 3, spectators were on the edge of their seats as Wei Yinting snatched 161kg, breaking the Asian Games record for this event. The crowd erupted in applause, recognizing his incredible achievement. Unfortunately, Wei Yinting’s luck didn’t hold up in the clean and jerk competition. Despite three attempts, he was unable to lift 180 kilograms, leaving him empty-handed in the medal race.

It was Indonesian player Abdullah who claimed the gold medal, leaving the competition in awe of his incredible performance. Abdullah lifted 158kg in the snatch and a staggering 201kg in the clean and jerk, earning him a total score of 359kg. Not only did he secure the gold, but he also shattered the clean and jerk world record and the total score competition record in this event.

After the game, Wu Shude, the former Olympic weightlifting champion and current technical director of the Guangxi Weightlifting Team, offered his perspective on Wei Yinting’s performance. “Wei Yinting snatched 161 kilograms, which can be said to be his best level. This young man has shown immense talent and determination,” said Wu Shude.

When questioned about Wei Yinting’s failed attempts in the clean and jerk, Wu Shude suggested that his recent knee injury may have played a significant role. “Compared to the snatch, Wei Yinting’s clean and jerk is slightly weaker. However, he had successfully lifted 190 kilograms before. Tonight’s three failures might be attributed to his recent knee injury. The lack of systematic training and reduced strength affected his performance,” explained Wu Shude.

In an interview, Wei Yinting admitted that his injury had forced him to alter his clean and jerk movements, leading to instability in his technique. He also revealed that continuous battles and lingering injuries had negatively impacted his performance in movements such as cleans and push-ups.

Despite the disappointment of missing out on a medal, Wei Yinting remains optimistic about his future in weightlifting. With determination and the support of his team, he aims to overcome his obstacles and come back even stronger in future competitions.

The extraordinary efforts and challenges faced by Wei Yinting serve as a reminder of the resilience and tenacity of athletes, showcasing their ability to rise above adversity in pursuit of their dreams. As Wei Yinting will undoubtedly continue to push his limits, weightlifting enthusiasts eagerly anticipate his future accomplishments in the sport.

*Article by Yu Zhiwei.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

