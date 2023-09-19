Hangzhou Asian Games Kick Off with Women’s Cricket Preliminaries and Men’s Beach Volleyball

Hangzhou Asian Games Kick Off with Women’s Cricket Preliminaries

Hangzhou, China – The highly anticipated Hangzhou Asian Games officially commenced on September 19th with the start of the women’s cricket preliminaries in Group A. The matches took place at the Zhejiang University of Technology (Pingfeng Campus) Cricket Ground in Hangzhou.

At 9 o’clock in the morning, the cricket matches began, marking the start of the games. Notably, the Chinese sports delegation made their first appearance in the Asian Games with the men’s beach volleyball preliminaries at the Ningbo Banbianshan Sand Volleyball Center. Chinese players Wang Yanwei and Li Jie competed against the Palestinian team, showcasing their skills in this exciting sport.

In order to accommodate the early events, a few competitions were scheduled prior to the official opening ceremony on the 23rd. This allowed athletes to commence their matches promptly and ensure a smooth flow of the gaming schedule.

Throughout the day, spectators flocked to the venues to witness the thrilling matches. At the cricket stadium ticket gate, volunteers were on hand to guide the audience and assist with ticket purchases. The excitement was palpable as both Chinese and foreign spectators eagerly awaited the start of the matches.

Among the day’s events were seven men’s volleyball group matches, captivating the attention of the fans. Additionally, the men’s football group matches took place in the afternoon, featuring teams from Vietnam, Mongolia, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Bahrain, and Thailand. The Chinese men’s Asian Games team made their debut at 19:30, facing off against the Indian team at the Hangzhou Huanglong Sports Center Stadium.

In another riveting contest, a highly anticipated match between Saudi Arabia and Iran took place at the Linping Sports Center Stadium in Hangzhou. The clash between these two Asian giants showcased the competitive spirit and talent of both teams.

As the Hangzhou Asian Games unfold, spectators and sports enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the forthcoming matches and look forward to witnessing unforgettable moments of triumph and athleticism.

