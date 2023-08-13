Hangzhou Asian Games Launches Love Version of Public Ticketing Official Website with Aging Design

Hangzhou Asian Games Launches Love Version of Public Ticketing Website

Hangzhou, China – On August 14th, the official website for public ticket sales of the Hangzhou Asian Games launched a new love version, specially designed for the aging population. The love version features targeted functional designs, including suitable fonts, font sizes, and color layouts. The aim is to enable elderly individuals to independently purchase tickets on their mobile devices. However, it’s important to note that the love version does not support registration for lottery projects.

The launch of the love version comes after the official website received user feedback regarding the difficulties faced in purchasing tickets. Users suggested that the website should simplify the settings and reduce the difficulty of operation. In response to the feedback, the website underwent a technical evaluation, resulting in a system update.

Some of the updates include canceling the reading of a 10-second agreement and replacing it with a checkbox, allowing spectators to confirm their order once they are added to the same ticket stall, and expanding the list of valid identity documents for real-name ticket purchases to include residence permits for Hong Kong and Macau residents and residence permits for Taiwan residents.

In addition to the launch of the love version, the official website also released FAQs regarding Hangzhou Asian Games ticket sales. Starting from August 14th, the real-time sales stage will commence. During this stage, the remaining tickets for the 30 events that were previously on sale in the pre-sale stage, as well as all available tickets for the remaining 26 events, will be divided into batches. Detailed information about the sales time of each batch can be found on the official website.

The real-time sales stage allows the public to select specific seats and purchase tickets, except for registration lottery projects and some projects that do not have assigned seats or venue seat maps. Projects that were put on sale during the pre-sale stage will no longer be available for pre-selection. The public can visit the “Ticket Information” section on the website to stay updated on the opening time for each batch of sales.

The first batch of 21 items, including e-sports, football, boxing, judo, and tennis, will be available for real-time sales. However, tickets for some of these events have already been sold in the pre-sale stage, so it is important for audiences to check relevant information and avoid making repeated purchases.

More items will be put on sale in the upcoming weeks, with a total of 35 items gradually being made available. The public is advised to pay attention to the announcements regarding ticketing information.

During the real-time sales stage, paper ticket orders will not support combined delivery. After submitting an order for paper tickets, the ticket type and delivery address cannot be changed. Each order will require separate payment for the delivery fee. EMS, the official courier service provider for the Asian Games, will only provide one free intra-city forwarding service. For detailed delivery rules, the public can contact the EMS Asian Games special service hotline or the EMS national unified service hotline.

With the system update now complete, users can expect a smoother ticket purchasing experience on the official website for public ticket sales. The Hangzhou Asian Games is set to take place from October 10th to October 25th, and tickets for the various events are in high demand.