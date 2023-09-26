Hangzhou Asian Games Men’s Football Top 16 Teams Revealed; Chinese Men’s Football to Face Qatar in 1/8 Finals

Hangzhou Asian Games Men’s Football 1/8 Finals Schedule Announced

On September 25, the final round of the men’s football group stage took place at the Hangzhou Asian Games. In Group C, the Hong Kong team lost to the Uzbekistan team with a score of 1:2, while in Group D, the Japanese team defeated the Palestinian team with a score of 1:0. With these results, the top 16 men’s football teams for the Asian Games have now been determined.

According to the rules, the top two teams from each of the six groups, as well as the four best-performing third-placed teams, advance to the top 16. In Group A, China and India secured their places, while Group B saw Iran and Saudi Arabia advance. Uzbekistan and Hong Kong, China emerged as the top two teams in Group C, and in Group D, Japan and Palestine secured their spots. The top two teams in Group E were South Korea and Bahrain, and Group F saw North Korea and Kyrgyzstan advance. Additionally, Myanmar, Qatar, Thailand, and Indonesia advanced as the four best-performing third-placed teams.

The schedule for the Hangzhou Asian Games men’s football 1/8 finals has been announced. The Chinese men’s football team will face the Qatar team at 19:30 on September 27 in their bid to secure a spot in the next round. The matchups for the 1/8 finals include:

Upper Half:

– September 27, 19:30: China VS Qatar

– September 27, 19:30: South Korea VS Kyrgyzstan

– September 28, 16:30: Uzbekistan VS Indonesia

– September 28, 19:30: India VS Saudi Arabia

Lower Half:

– September 27, 16:30: Iran VS Thailand

– September 27, 19:30: Hong Kong, China VS Palestine

– September 28, 19:30: Japan VS Myanmar

– September 27, 16:30: North Korea VS Bahrain

Football fans can look forward to an exciting round of matches as the teams battle it out for a spot in the quarterfinals.

