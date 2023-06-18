Hangzhou Asian Games Museum awarded the sculpture donated by the Olympic Council of Asia-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

The sculpture donated by the Olympic Council of Asia was awarded by the Hangzhou Asian Games Museum

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-06-17 07:19

Hangzhou Daily News On June 16, the Awarding Ceremony of the Hangzhou Asian Games Museum and the Donation Ceremony of Sports Art Sculptures of the Olympic Council of Asia were held at the Hangzhou Asian Games Museum.

The Hangzhou Asian Games Museum is located in the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium. In the long history of the Asian Games, this is the first Asian Games museum that is open to the public before the official opening of the Asian Games.

At the ceremony, Huang Simian, first vice-president of the International Olympic Committee and executive member of the Olympic Council of Asia, handed over the authorization plate of the “Officially Certified Museum of the Asian Olympic Council” to the Hangzhou Asian Games Museum.

At the same time, the Olympic Council of Asia donated sculptures to the Hangzhou Asian Games Museum, which were images of archery, running, basketball, fencing, tennis and equestrian events. The simple and modern sculpture vividly captures the moving moments of various sports.

The relevant person in charge of the Asian Games Organizing Committee thanked the International Olympic Committee and the Olympic Council of Asia for their concern and support for the Hangzhou Asian Games Museum, and expressed the hope that the museum will be built as a center for displaying the preparation process of the Asian Games, a center for displaying the history and cultural exchanges of the Asian Games, and experiencing An immersive interactive center of vitality and sports charm, and a public communication center with leisure features.

After the ceremony, the participants visited the Hangzhou Asian Games Museum together. The Hangzhou Asian Games Museum uses advanced digital technology, wonderful lighting effects and futuristic sound effects to reproduce the past, and leads the audience through time and space through various exhibits and souvenirs, recounting the history and glorious development of the Asian Games.