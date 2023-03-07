Home Sports Hangzhou Asian Games official theme promotion song “From Now to Future” is here! Show you the full version of the MV
Hangzhou Asian Games official theme promotion song "From Now to Future" is here! Show you the full version of the MV

On March 7, the Hangzhou Asian Games ushered in a 200-day countdown. On the morning of the same day, the official theme promotion song “From Now to the Future” and the MV of the Hangzhou Asian Games were officially released.

The MV of the song “From Now to the Future” invited Wei Wei, the representative singer of the well-known song “Asian Heroes” in the 1990 Beijing Asian Games, to lead the show.

The singers of the song gather sports and entertainment circles, including Wu Dajing, Wu Jingyu, Xue Ming, Xiao Ruoteng, Gong Li and other athletes, as well as nearly a hundred charismatic and creative singers from home and abroad such as Pinguan, Zhou Shen, Ai Re, etc., and singers such as Lu Wei, Bai Xue, etc.

