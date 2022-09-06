In the past August, Hangzhou Asian Games Public Welfare received a special “gift”. 30 “Asian Games Soccer Dreams” schools in Malaysia sent photos of their successful receipt of soccer equipment packages and “Asian Games Soccer Dreams” school plaques. Although thousands of miles away, the joy of the dream being lit up fills everyone’s faces.

In March this year, a young player of the primary school girls’ football team not only touched the championship trophy of the women’s football Asian Cup, but also played with the big sisters of the women’s national football team on the spot. The sisters made an appointment with her: “During the Hangzhou Asian Games, Come and cheer for us too!”

……

“Chinese Women’s Football Entering Campus” Dream Action (Photo courtesy of Hangzhou Asian Organizing Committee)

There are many more stories like this, because of the “Find 2022 Asian Games Dreams” campaign, their dreams have all come true. September 5th is the “China Charity Day”. On this special day, Hangzhou Asian Games Charity and reporters shared their charitable achievements along the way.

Let love become a “fruit” that every participant can see, touch, leave behind, and remember, and use dreams to light up a better life. This is the original intention of the Hangzhou Asian Games Public Welfare. The relevant person in charge told reporters that since the planning was formed in 2019, the large-scale public welfare action “Finding the Dreams of the 2022 Asian Games” has formed a large-scale public welfare operation with the Asian Games as the platform, the dream as the center, the joint dream party as the support, and the public welfare dream ambassador as the lead. public welfare ecosystem. In 2021, the operation will shift from the previous stage of “seeking dreams” and “helping dreams” to the stage of “realizing dreams”. Currently, it is working with the United Dreamers and other partners to gradually light up the dream of the Asian Games.

Olympic champion Yang Qian participates in the Asian Games Dream Action (Photo courtesy of Hangzhou Asian Organizing Committee)

The rich public welfare practice has opened up an effective path for the public to participate in the Asian Games and share the Asian Games, and also added a strong humanistic feeling to the Hangzhou Asian Games. The banks of Qiantang River, next to the “Big Lotus”, inside subway stations, school playgrounds, or ordinary or special places are all stages for the realization of the Asian Games dream. Country folk songs are recorded into mobile phone ringtones, Hangzhou embroidery skills are transformed into licensed commodities, and the treasures of traditional culture are brought to life and charm with the help of the “Asian Games Dream”. 5,000 dancers from all over the country held dance flashes in their respective cities, spreading the enthusiasm of the Hangzhou Asian Games to the north and south; citizens actively interacted with the public welfare installations in the subway station, not only tasted the delicious coffee, but also created an atmosphere to welcome the Asian Games; The 2022-meter river embankment painting has already become a new place for check-in in Hangzhou and a new landmark of the Asian Games, dressing up urban life.

Sports is the proper meaning of the Asian Games public welfare. Fans of all sizes have zero-distance contact with the women’s volleyball team and the women’s national football team; rural primary schools can also have physical education classes for Olympic champions; disabled schools and disabled homes have received thoughtfully customized sports equipment for the disabled; the children of Asian Games venue builders and the old revolutionary base in eastern Zhejiang Students of 2000 won valuable tickets to watch the game, so that the fire of “sports power” will be ignited in the hearts of the next generation.

The Chinese women’s volleyball team helps the public welfare of the Asian Games (Photo courtesy of Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee)

As the earliest and largest independent project launched by Hangzhou Asian Games Public Welfare, “Asian Games Football Dream”, after landing in Malaysia in 2021 and realizing the first step to go abroad, “Asian Games Football Dream” will continue to make persistent efforts, in the public welfare partner YTO With the help of express delivery, football equipment packages from 100 schools have been transported across the ocean to Malaysia, and more overseas schools are joining. “In the future, I look forward to lighting up sports hopes for more young people and sharing the dividends of the Asian Games through support for schools across Asia,” said the relevant person in charge.

Football equipment packages from 100 “Asian Games Football Dreams” schools arrived in Malaysia by sea (Photo courtesy of Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee)

In addition, the “Hangzhou Asian Games Get Up” online public welfare position has also been opened. With the help of the mobile Internet, the public welfare of the Hangzhou Asian Games has truly realized the universal, daily and habitual public participation. Here, 1 yuan can add up to a lot, gather sand into a tower, and provide assistance for the public welfare of the Hangzhou Asian Games; daily walking will be turned into public welfare energy and send support to the “Asian Games Football Dream” school; there is also AI for special groups. The fitness module allows disabled friends to accumulate love for the “Asian Games Dream” of special education students while exercising; public welfare data is fully integrated into the “Zhejiang Public Welfare Charity Account” to commend and remember every kind deed. Handy public welfare is becoming the trend and fashion of Hangzhou people, allowing more dreamers and dreamers to meet each other, beauty and happiness.

According to statistics, since its launch in 2018, as of August this year, Hangzhou Asian Games public welfare has attracted 700 million online and offline attention and participation, and the large-scale public welfare campaign “Finding 2022 Asian Games Dreams” has collected more than 200,000 dreams around the world. More than 1,100 dreams have been realized through 26 dream-fulfilling actions such as “Dance for the Asian Games”, “Drawing the Dream of the Asian Games”, “Chinese Women’s Football Entering the Campus”, “Building Dreams and Happy Asian Games”; the “Asian Games Football Dream” public welfare project received More than 2,500 schools in Asia have applied, 1,902 schools have been selected at home and abroad, nearly 1,300 have been donated equipment, and more than 2,500 children have directly benefited from them; the total number of participants in the “Hangzhou Asian Games” online public welfare position is nearly 4,000. 10,000, and its novel functional sections make handy public welfare all the rage. (Reporter Liu Xiyao)

[

责编：杨帆 ]