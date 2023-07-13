Hangzhou Asian Games: Second Batch of Tickets for Jujitsu, Skateboarding, Track and Field, and Dragon Boat Events to be Released Today

Second Batch of Tickets for Hangzhou Asian Games Now on Sale

Date: July 14, 2023

By: Reporter Zhou Yufei | Editor: Chen Dong

Hangzhou, China – The Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee has announced that the second batch of tickets for four sports events of the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games will be available for purchase starting at 12:30 today. Citizens who were unable to secure tickets during the first batch sale are advised to act quickly.

The four sports events included in this batch are jujitsu, skateboarding, track and field, and dragon boat races. The ticket sales for jujitsu and skateboarding will commence at 12:30, while track and field and dragon boat tickets will be available from 2:00 pm onwards. Interested individuals can visit the official Hangzhou Asian Games public ticketing website for more information and to make their purchase.

The attention-grabbing track and field events, in particular, will take place at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium, also known as the “Big Lotus.” The track and field competitions are scheduled to run for six days, starting from September 29 to October 5. A total of 48 gold medals will be up for grabs during this period.

Citizens and sports enthusiasts are encouraged to take advantage of this ticket sale opportunity to be part of the exhilarating Hangzhou Asian Games. With the games set to take place in Hangzhou, China‘s bustling city known for its historical charm, cultural landmarks, and picturesque landscapes, this event promises to be spectacular.

With the buzz surrounding the Asian Games continuing to grow, securing tickets for the most exciting events has become a top priority for many. The Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee assures the public that they are working diligently to make the ticketing process as seamless as possible. They advise potential ticket buyers to act promptly to avoid missing out on this thrilling experience.

To stay updated on all the latest news and information related to the Hangzhou Asian Games, individuals are encouraged to visit the official event website or follow their social media channels. The Hangzhou Asian Games are expected to be a celebration of sport, culture, and unity, bringing together athletes and spectators from across Asia.

