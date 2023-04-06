Original title: Binjiang “Little White Bowl” ushered in the first game rehearsal (quote)

Players and audience all praised: It feels good! (theme)

Reporter Xi Yuan, intern Xu Junjie

On April 5th, the “Charm of Hangzhou” 2023 China Badminton Club League Two kicked off at the Binjiang Stadium. During the five-day competition, there were 13 teams from all over the country including Shanghai, Tianjin, Shaanxi and Zhejiang, and nearly 200 athletes, coaches and team officials participated.

The competition system of this competition is a five-match mixed team competition, consisting of men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles. The competition is divided into two stages. The team competition adopts the system of five games and three wins (the first stage is full of 5 games, and the second stage ends with 3 wins). The club that won the Badminton League Championship this time will be eligible to participate in the China Badminton Club League A next season.

In the first round of the group stage, Zhejiang Jingti defeated Shaanxi Li Ning 5-0. The first match was mixed doubles. Shen Xuanyao, the third runner-up in the mixed doubles at the 2022 World Badminton Youth Championships, partnered with Yang Xiaole, the champion of the women’s team at the National Badminton Championships. In the end, they won their opponents 2-1, giving Zhejiang a good start. Yang Xiaole said: “I was a little nervous in the first game, but fortunately the problem was found in the second game, and the last game was adjusted.” Shen Xuanyao said that the feeling of competing in the Asian Games venues is very good, especially the lighting, which is completely incomprehensible. The dazzling situation in the competition, the field conditions are also very good, which is very conducive to the mobilization of athletes.

“This competition is also the first actual combat exercise of the Binjiang Gymnasium as the badminton competition venue of the Hangzhou Asian Games. It is based on the test operation standard of ‘all elements and the whole process’, and the competition organization work is strictly in accordance with the standards of the Asian Games. Optimization.” According to Tang Guohong, director of venue operation of the Binjiang Stadium, the venue has previously undergone two renovations: external new construction and internal function adjustment. Among them, the external new projects include the security center and the media center, and the internal adjustment mainly adjusts the infield competition venue, audience seats, VIP seats, increases barrier-free facilities and barrier-free elevators, and adds two sets of athlete locker rooms and auxiliary facilities. room. At the same time, it also redesigned the game lighting, installed 8K high-definition cameras, and set up a number of Asian Games “black technologies” such as ventilation systems for auditoriums. At present, the venue has been able to meet the needs of badminton games in the Asian Games.

It is worth mentioning that this event also opened part of the audience seats on one side of the venue, and sold tickets for the audience to watch the game on the spot. At noon on the 5th, outside the venue, the reporter met Mr. Chen, a citizen who had just watched the first round of the morning game with his children. Bring your children to experience the feeling of watching the game in the Asian Games venue. In the morning, everything is in order from the audience entrance all the way through the security check to the competition venue. Sitting in the venue and watching the game is also very good. When the Asian Games starts, we Will watch the game again.”

further reading

Venue Secret

The Binjiang Gymnasium, also known as the “Little White Bowl”, was completed and put into use in 2017. It will be upgraded in October 2020 in accordance with the Asian Games standards and can accommodate 4,000 spectators. This is the venue for the badminton events of the Hangzhou Asian Games and the Asian Paralympic Games, which are expected to produce 7 and 22 gold medals respectively.

Project Encyclopedia

In the 4th Asian Games in Jakarta in 1962, badminton became an official event. The badminton court is rectangular, 13.4 meters long, 5.18 meters wide for singles, and 6.10 meters wide for doubles. The middle height of the suspended net is 1.524 meters, and the height at both ends is 1.55 meters.

The Olympic badminton competition has five events: men’s singles, doubles, women’s singles, doubles and mixed doubles, and the Asian Games will add team events. The World Badminton Federation adopts a scoring system of 21 points per ball, and each game adopts a three-game two-win system.