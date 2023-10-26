Hangzhou Boy Wang Li Chao Breaks Asian Paralympic Games Record Twice in One Night, Wins Two Gold Medals

Hangzhou Boy Wang Li Chao Breaks Asian Paralympic Games Record and Wins Two Gold Medals

Hangzhou, China – Hangzhou native Wang Li Chao made headlines last night at the Hangzhou Asian Paralympic Games by breaking the Asian Para Games record not once, but twice in a single night. The talented athlete secured two gold medals in the men’s 100-meter freestyle S5 final and the men’s 50-meter butterfly S5 final, solidifying his position as a rising star in para swimming.

In addition to his impressive achievements, Wang Li Chao also ended his journey at the Hangzhou Asian Para Games with a total of 2 golds, 2 silvers, and 1 bronze medal. Reflecting on his outstanding performance, Wang Li Chao expressed his gratitude to his hometown and its people for their unwavering support. “Fighting in front of my own home, the cheers and cheers of the people in my hometown gave me a lot of motivation. I lived up to expectations and broke the competition record,” he said.

Despite facing a minor setback during the competition, where he accidentally hit his head against the swimming pool wall upon reaching the finish line, Wang Li Chao remained undeterred. When asked about the incident, he stated, “I don’t feel pain. When I sprinted to the finish line, I was concentrating and moving forward bravely. I couldn’t care less about the pain.”

Off the field, Wang Li Chao’s inspiring life story has captured the attention of many through the recently released documentary, “Water Makes Me Reborn.” The film showcases his resilience and determination, portraying him as both a fierce competitor and a tender-hearted individual in his interactions with his family. Wang Li Chao expressed his recommendation for everyone to watch the documentary, saying, “I highly recommend everyone to watch it and get a feel for the life of disabled people.”

The dedicated athlete revealed that he had undergone rigorous training in isolation before the competition, resulting in less time with his family. He expressed his gratitude to his loved ones, especially his wife, who had given birth to their child earlier this year. Despite the challenges, his family’s support and daily video calls acted as a source of motivation. Looking forward, Wang Li Chao eagerly awaits a reunion with his family.

Wang Li Chao’s remarkable journey from being known as the “armless boy” to the “armless dragon” is a testament to his unwavering spirit. Previously, he had shattered records in swimming events, including the men’s 50m backstroke and men’s butterfly, during the World Paralympic Swimming Open in the United States. In the Tokyo Paralympic Games, he secured a gold medal in the mixed 4×50-meter freestyle relay and a silver medal in the men’s S5 level 100-meter freestyle.

As for his future plans, Wang Li Chao has his sights set on the Paris Paralympic Games. With an impressive track record and an indomitable spirit, he is ready to face new challenges and inspire others with his remarkable achievements.

Source: Daily Business Daily

Author: Reporter Liu Xun/Reporter Liang Mengcheng

Photograph Editor: Cheng Huiyu

