Hangzhou Chosen as Host City for 2023-2026 BWF World Tour Finals

Hangzhou, China has been chosen as the host city for the 2023-2026 BWF World Tour Finals, according to the Hangzhou Sports Bureau. The decision was confirmed by the World Badminton Federation on the 9th of August.

Hangzhou was selected due to its excellent sports infrastructure and previous experience in hosting international events. Thomas Lund, the secretary-general of the World Badminton Federation, praised Hangzhou as an ideal city for hosting the finals.

The city has a strong badminton culture and a large number of non-governmental competitions take place throughout the year. Hangzhou has also produced several exceptional badminton players, including Fu Chun’e, Sang Yang, Wang Lin, and Chen Yufei. These players have achieved great success, with 1 Olympic champion, 19 world champions, and 10 Asian champions among them.

The World Badminton World Tour Finals is considered the highest-level event in the tour series and features the top 8 players in each individual event. It is a pinnacle event in the world of badminton and attracts the best players from around the globe.

The event is set to take place from December 13th to 17th this year, giving players and fans something to look forward to. Hangzhou is excited to showcase its world-class facilities and hospitality as it welcomes badminton enthusiasts from all over the world.

(Image source: World Badminton Federation official website)

