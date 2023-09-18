Hangzhou, China – Hangzhou Asian Games City Interview Media Service Center announced the launch of ten quality routes for media city collection of the upcoming Asian Games. The routes aim to provide domestic and foreign media with a better understanding of the Asian Games city. Appointments for these routes can now be made.

The ten routes include various themes and landmarks. The “West Lake Dream Route” will take visitors from the West Lake Museum to the cultural landscape of West Lake. The “Civilization Discovery Route” will lead visitors from Liangzhu Museum to Liangzhu Ancient City Heritage Park. The “Canal Time Route” will take visitors from Wulin Gate to Tangqi Ancient Town, showcasing the economic development, social governance, humanities and history, and ecological civilization of Hangzhou.

The Hangzhou Asian (Para) Games City Interview Media Service Center has also designed 30 interview lines and 5 interview lines to provide in-depth coverage of Hangzhou and surrounding Asian Games cities, including Ningbo, Wenzhou, Huzhou, Shaoxing, and Jinhua. Cultural activities such as impressions of the West Lake, canal night tours, and exhibition visits to the Hangzhou National Version Museum will be organized for the media.

Reservations for these routes and activities can be made online through the official website of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, which recently launched the “Media City Interview Event” reservation function. Offline reservations are also available at the main media center (MMC) information desk for registered Asian Games media reporters, as well as at the city interview media service center located in the Zhijiang Fandian Conference Center.

Hangzhou is preparing to host the 19th Asian Games, including the Paralytic Games, in 2022. These quality routes and media activities aim to highlight the city’s rich cultural heritage, economic development, and commitment to ecological civilization.

Author: Zheng Weiwei

Editor: Xu Jie

