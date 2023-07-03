Home » Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Hosts National Handball and Volleyball Championships
Sports

Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Hosts National Handball and Volleyball Championships

by admin

Hangzhou Olympic Sports Comprehensive Training Hall Welcomes Training Sessions for Asian Games Preparations

Hangzhou, China – As the Asian Games draw near, the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Comprehensive Training Hall is buzzing with activity as it hosts two training sessions daily. The prestigious training venue is set to be one of the main locations for the upcoming Asian Games, and it recently welcomed athletes for the “Charm of Hangzhou” 2023 National Women’s Handball Champions Cup training and the “Charm of Hangzhou” 1st Asian U16 Women’s Volleyball Championship.

Handball, a sport that originated in Germany and combines elements of basketball and football, was included in the Asian Games for the first time during the Ninth New Delhi edition in 1982.

During the Handball Champions Cup, a total of 10 teams from across the country, consisting of athletes and technical officials, gathered at the comprehensive training hall’s handball court for training. A total of 240 people participated in the rigorous training sessions.

The Guangdong women’s handball team, the first team to step foot into the training arena, expressed their admiration for the venue. Athlete Fan Chunyan described the training ground as “large,” “open,” and “top-notch.” She added, “The training ground is large and open, with a high space, and the whole person feels very happy when training here.”

Hasti Vahedi, a member of the Iranian women’s volleyball team, was equally impressed with the training facilities. She exclaimed, “It’s the first time I have such a perfect experience. The entire venue is very new, with a very wide view, the venue is very clean, the floor is very comfortable to step on, and all the facilities including lighting and air conditioning are great.”

See also  Gerrard: Winning the title has become difficult for Liverpool, now we can decide the title match – yqqlm

Yu Luxiao, commander of the venue operation team at the comprehensive training hall, highlighted the significance of these two championship training sessions. They follow the national U17 international wrestling championship training held in early June and may be the last two events before the Asian Games commence.

To ensure the smooth progress of the training sessions, the operation team at the venue has provided comprehensive support. This includes guarantees for training equipment, air conditioning, power supply, security transportation, and more. Notable efforts include installing over 1,000 square meters of wooden floors, setting up more than 2,000 square meters of volleyball and handball protective nets, posting over 70 competition landscape signs related to the “Charm of Hangzhou,” arranging transportation with more than 10 buses for athletes, issuing over 200 certificates through a registration system, coordinating medical staff and an ambulance, as well as investing in more than 30 security personnel.

The Hangzhou Olympic Sports Comprehensive Training Hall is fully prepared to host these high-profile training sessions and contribute to the success of the upcoming Asian Games.

Source: Daily Business Daily
Author: Correspondent Duan Dehu, Reporter Zhou Yufei
Editor: Gao Tingting

You may also like

Vienna Vikings remain undefeated in ELF

Wimbledon 2023: Brain games and conscious breathing –...

Chinese Women’s Volleyball Team Advances to 2023 World...

Verstappen 42 like victories. Sainz as at Fort...

after his Basque parenthesis, the great barnum arrives...

Mexico wins Group B despite 1-0 loss to...

I’m sad, it can’t be done. Wimbledon lost...

Diego Martín Vázquez Departs as Coach of Honduran...

The Argentine Lertora and the Brazilian Sanvezzo give...

Charm of Hangzhou: 2023 WDSF Asian Breakdancing Championships...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy