Hangzhou Olympic Sports Comprehensive Training Hall Welcomes Training Sessions for Asian Games Preparations

Hangzhou, China – As the Asian Games draw near, the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Comprehensive Training Hall is buzzing with activity as it hosts two training sessions daily. The prestigious training venue is set to be one of the main locations for the upcoming Asian Games, and it recently welcomed athletes for the “Charm of Hangzhou” 2023 National Women’s Handball Champions Cup training and the “Charm of Hangzhou” 1st Asian U16 Women’s Volleyball Championship.

Handball, a sport that originated in Germany and combines elements of basketball and football, was included in the Asian Games for the first time during the Ninth New Delhi edition in 1982.

During the Handball Champions Cup, a total of 10 teams from across the country, consisting of athletes and technical officials, gathered at the comprehensive training hall’s handball court for training. A total of 240 people participated in the rigorous training sessions.

The Guangdong women’s handball team, the first team to step foot into the training arena, expressed their admiration for the venue. Athlete Fan Chunyan described the training ground as “large,” “open,” and “top-notch.” She added, “The training ground is large and open, with a high space, and the whole person feels very happy when training here.”

Hasti Vahedi, a member of the Iranian women’s volleyball team, was equally impressed with the training facilities. She exclaimed, “It’s the first time I have such a perfect experience. The entire venue is very new, with a very wide view, the venue is very clean, the floor is very comfortable to step on, and all the facilities including lighting and air conditioning are great.”

Yu Luxiao, commander of the venue operation team at the comprehensive training hall, highlighted the significance of these two championship training sessions. They follow the national U17 international wrestling championship training held in early June and may be the last two events before the Asian Games commence.

To ensure the smooth progress of the training sessions, the operation team at the venue has provided comprehensive support. This includes guarantees for training equipment, air conditioning, power supply, security transportation, and more. Notable efforts include installing over 1,000 square meters of wooden floors, setting up more than 2,000 square meters of volleyball and handball protective nets, posting over 70 competition landscape signs related to the “Charm of Hangzhou,” arranging transportation with more than 10 buses for athletes, issuing over 200 certificates through a registration system, coordinating medical staff and an ambulance, as well as investing in more than 30 security personnel.

The Hangzhou Olympic Sports Comprehensive Training Hall is fully prepared to host these high-profile training sessions and contribute to the success of the upcoming Asian Games.

