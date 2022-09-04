Hangzhou, the national fitness swimming event that has been held for 8 consecutive times, even the world champion Wu Peng is here.

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-09-04

A national fitness event for ordinary swimming enthusiasts, it also attracted world champions! On the morning of the 3rd, the 8th Hangzhou National Fitness Swimming Exercise Competitive Competition of “National Fitness and Shared Asian Games” was held in the swimming pool of Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center. 600 swimmers jumped into the swimming pool of the Asian Games swimming competition. .

The Golden Dolphin Swimming Contest, as a national fitness activity oriented to the society and the public, has been held for 8 consecutive sessions and is deeply loved and sought after by swimming enthusiasts in Hangzhou. The competition started from scratch, the schedule gradually matured, and the scale expanded year by year, which effectively promoted the promotion and popularization of swimming. Bai Ziyue, president of the Hangzhou Swimming Association, said that the qualifying competition is an important way for swimming enthusiasts to test their own level and obtain grade standards. , which reflects the opening of the Asian Games venues for the benefit of the people, and is also a measure to promote the comprehensive utilization of the Asian Games venues and ensure that the citizens can share the Asian Games dividends.

Swimming world champion Wu Peng participated in the senior 4x50m medley relay with his teammates, which was also his first official competition after retiring. “I have been to this Asian Games venue many times, but I haven’t swam before. I just came to experience this event.” Wu Peng said that this is the first time he has participated in an official competition since his retirement. He was still very excited standing on the starting platform. It’s like going back to being an athlete. It is worth mentioning that the Metropolitan Express also teamed up to participate in this event. All 20 readers got their own “Dolphin Certificates” and also won the third place in the 4×50m freestyle relay for the senior group.