Hangzhou Wenhui School Hosts Successful Lawn Bocce Invitational Tournament, Praised by Disabled Players for Accessibility

Hangzhou Wenhui School recently hosted the 2023 “Welcome to the Asian Games” Lawn Bocce Invitational Tournament, garnering praise from disabled players for its accessible venues. The tournament featured teams from Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Zhuhai, Hong Kong, Macau, Quzhou, and the National Paralympic Lawn Bocce Training Team, with a total of 12 teams and 48 athletes competing.

In the men’s singles final, the Guangzhou team and the coach of the national training team came together to guide their team members after a stalemate in the scores. The grass bowling team representing China in the Hangzhou Asian Paralympic Games will be selected from this national training team. Ye Suiying, the team leader of the Guangzhou team, emphasized that the competition is about communication and achieving good grades.

The competition took place on the bocce court of Wenhui School, which has been transformed into the venue for the bocce event of the Hangzhou Asian Paralympic Games. This conversion marks the first time in the history of the Asian Paralympic Games that a basic education school’s playground has been converted into a competition venue. The renovation took three years and covered an area of 29,125 square meters. The venue has two competition venues with 16 tracks in total, accommodating 420 audience seats, 40 VIP seats, 20 barrier-free seats for spectators, and 16 barrier-free seats for VIPs. A total of 24 gold medals are expected to be awarded at the bocce court during the Hangzhou Asian Para Games.

Since May 2022, Wenhui School has become a regular training site for the national training team. Disabled athlete Zhou Xiaofang was impressed by the stadium and auxiliary facilities, commenting on the ability to “come and go freely.” An access ramp was installed next to the grass bocce court, allowing easy entry into the arena. Additionally, the players’ lounge has been conveniently located nearby for easy access to food and restrooms. Moreover, the bathroom facilities have voice-activated features, making it particularly convenient for visually impaired individuals.

