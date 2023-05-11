Hangzhou Yuhang National Fitness Public Welfare Lecture opens_Zhejiang Online

Hangzhou Yuhang National Fitness Public Welfare Lecture opens

2023-05-11 10:13:24





Source: Tribune





Reporter Xie Jiawei

On May 9, the opening ceremony of the 2023 National Fitness Public Welfare Lecture in Yuhang District, Hangzhou was held in Renhe Street.

The reporter noticed that every resident who participated in the course had a questionnaire for soliciting opinions in front of him. It covers things like how often you exercise, what classes you’re interested in, and more. According to the relevant person in charge of the District Culture, Radio, Tourism and Sports Bureau, through residents’ filling in the questionnaire, Yuhang District will optimize the course content according to the residents’ needs in the follow-up activities, so as to meet the needs of the general public in all aspects of scientific fitness. “Through this course, I have learned a lot of fitness knowledge.” Resident Yao Xiaoyan said that this course can not only make the sports atmosphere here stronger, but also allow residents to have a scientific fitness while exercising The “insurance” of knowledge.

It is reported that the National Fitness Lecture in Yuhang District in 2023 will last from the beginning of May to the opening of the Hangzhou Asian Games. There will be 60 sessions in total. It is estimated that there will be 2-8 classes per week, and the teaching locations will widely cover 12 towns and streets in the district. , In-depth 50 villages, schools or enterprises. In addition, Yuhang District has comprehensively upgraded the national fitness lecture hall activities this year. Extensively cooperating with well-known universities, first-class hospitals and sports organizations in the city, combining citizens’ concerns and Yuhang’s characteristic national fitness hotspots, carefully constructing a library of 15 high-quality courses to achieve full coverage of audiences of all ages.

Shen Huanfeng, a member of the Party Committee of the Yuhang District Culture, Radio, Tourism and Sports Bureau and a second-level researcher, expressed the hope that through the holding of the National Fitness Lecture, we will continue to promote the coverage of high-quality fitness resources for all ages, inclusive sharing, and integration of urban and rural areas.