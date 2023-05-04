Hangzhou’s top teams come to “pro” and “wrestle” to compete_Zhejiang Online

Hangzhou’s top teams come to “pro” and “wrestle” to compete

2023-05-04 10:23:39





Source: Sport Tribune





Reporter Xie Jiawei

On the first day of the “May 1st” holiday, “half of the country” in the Chinese wrestling world gathered in Shimen Village, Gaohong Town, Lin’an District, Hangzhou. The first Yangtze River Delta Wrestling Elite Tournament of the China Sports Lottery kicked off. Five Greco-Roman wrestling professional sports teams compete in the same field.

On the same day, the “old-timers” in the Chinese wrestling world also came to the scene to cheer for this new generation of power. Among them are five wrestlers including the champion, runner-up and third runner-up of the Olympic wrestling event, as well as the national wrestling champion.

Lin’an will not only host the Taekwondo and wrestling events of the Asian Games, but also the Shimen Village where the competition is held is the hometown of Sheng Jiang, the bronze medalist of Greco-Roman wrestling in the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games and the coach of the Zhejiang wrestling team. At the event site, Sheng Jiang, together with Wang Jiao, the 2008 Beijing Olympic freestyle wrestling women’s champion, taught the essentials of movements and wrestling skills to the fourth-grade wrestlers of the local Gaohong Primary School. Sheng Jiang said that Gaohong Town, his hometown, is a veritable tourist town. Many tourism projects here use sports as their brand. He hopes to use wrestling, which he is good at, as one of the brands in his hometown to promote the development of local sports and cultural undertakings.

With the end of the first game, Xu Bin from the Jiangxi team won the first prize of this game. Xu Bin told the reporter that it feels very good to come to such a beautiful small village for the competition, and he can easily cope with the competition. “I like the green mountains and green waters here very much. After I got here, I went around the whole village and found that the hometown of coach Shengjiang is also dotted with many elements of wrestling. It feels very novel. I hope I can grow into a People like Coach Sheng make contributions to their hometown.” Xu Bin said.

In recent years, Lin’an has comprehensively promoted the coordinated development of mass sports, competitive sports, sports industry, and sports culture, and strived to create a new situation in the development of sports. The relevant person in charge of the Lin’an District Culture, Radio, Television, Tourism and Sports Bureau introduced that recently, Lin’an has successively carried out “five ones” activities such as taekwondo arena competitions, wrestling “cloud classrooms”, and online performances by thousands of students to help wrestling into the world. Schools and communities, a series of colorful cultural and sports activities have driven citizens to understand Asian Games culture and wrestling culture.