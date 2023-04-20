Hankook Rome E-Prix ticket sales kick off – Sport Marketing News

Less than three months after the double round in Rome of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, ticket sales for the 2023 Hankook Rome E-Prix scheduled for Saturday 15 and Sunday 16 July on the EUR street circuit open today.

Season 9 of Formula E has already proven to be one of the most exciting yet, having highlighted big news in terms of teams and drivers entering the battle for the title.

The 2023 Hankook Rome E-prix, the penultimate stage of the Championship, will take place just two weeks before the final in London and will be decisive for the assignment of the 2023 title. Spectators will therefore have the opportunity to watch, right in the EUR setting, to announce the winner of Season 9.

The only Italian round of the Championship, the Hankook Rome E-Prix promises to be an exciting show for all motorsport enthusiasts. This year’s race will be even more special, as it marks the debut in Italy of the Maserati and McLaren racing teams and of the new GEN3 single-seater, the fastest, lightest, most powerful and most efficient electric car ever built.

Tickets for the 2023 Hankook Rome E-Prix are now on sale at Ticket One, with prices ranging from €52 to €132 for the grandstands. Fans can choose to watch the race from grandstands A, which overlook the Attack Mode, or from grandstand B, located inside the track, but still with a view of the race start.

For those looking for a premium experience, the €132 ticket includes an exclusive experience on the pre-race Friday. In addition, the Green Arena, a standing area with a partially shaded view over three curves, will be available for just €30.50. Another great novelty is the possibility of purchasing a “prato” ticket for just 5.50 euros, which offers access to the Allianz Fan Village, located in the Ninfeo park and in Piazzale Agricoltura, directly in the heart of the event. In the Allianz Fan Village, fans will be able to watch live commentary from the races and interviews with the drivers from the pit lane via giant screens. Inside the Gaming Arena, however, those who want to do so will be able to challenge each other and compete on simulators. Discounted passes are also available for two days and discounted rates for young people aged 16 to 26 and for children aged 3 to 15.

Considering that places to attend the event are limited, it is advisable to purchase tickets within the first few days of sales opening, in order not to miss the opportunity to attend one of the most exciting competitions of the season.

In Rome, fans will be able to watch a thrilling race and see the twenty-two drivers and eleven teams taking part in the only fully electric road race in the world whiz around the track. The races will start, both on 15th and 16th July, at 15:00 CET, but the doors of the Eur circuit will open at 7:30 CET, before free practice and qualifying. Fans will be able to attend one of the free practice and qualifying sessions.

Thanks to the involvement of millions of fans, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship sets a benchmark for sustainable sport, demonstrating that high performance and care for the environment can coexist without compromise. Formula E has always been committed to pushing the limits of technology, performance and sustainability, as evidenced by the launch of the new GEN3 single-seater.

Alessandro Onorato, Rome Capital City Councilor for Sport, Major Events, Tourism and Fashion, said: “Thanks to the invaluable collaboration with ABB FIA Formula E, Rome will once again be among the only five cities in the world to host two rounds of the world championship . The novelty of moving the appointment to July offers a double opportunity. Both in terms of sporting prestige, with the Roman stage which will in all likelihood be decisive for the awarding of the title. Both from the point of view of the promotional impact, because it offers one more opportunity for the seasonal adjustment of tourist flows. The appointment with Formula E is a great event which alone is worth a visit to the Eternal City”.

Jaime Reigle, Chief Executive Officer of Formula E, added: “The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship has been held in Rome since 2018 and this year will be a key stage in the proclamation of the winner. The iconic Eur circuit, one of the most entertaining and loved by drivers, will be one of the decisive tracks in the fight for the title, as well as the first home race for Maserati, which made its debut in Formula E this season. I’m sure we will see an exciting and highly competitive stage.”

Halfway through the Championship, the fight for the title is still wide open and not only between Jaguar TCS Racing, winner of the last race in Brazil with Mitch Evans, and TAG Heuer Porsche, the strongest team at the start of the season and currently in the lead with Pascal Wehrlein.

Jake Dennis’ Avalanche Andretti is currently in second place, and Nick Cassidy’s Envision Racing in third. All four teams have a chance to win the championship, and the Hankook Rome E-Prix could be a crucial race to determine who will conquer the podium.