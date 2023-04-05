Home Sports Hans-Joachim Watzke and Neuendorf
Hans-Joachim Watzke and Neuendorf

Hans-Joachim Watzke and Neuendorf

NEven as simple delegates, Bernd Neuendorf and Hans-Joachim Watzke listened to UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin’s sharp warning of a Super League. A little later, the two top German officials were voted into the international decision-making circles at the Congress of the European Football Union in Lisbon with applause.

First of all, DFL boss Watzke received a slap on the back from Neuendorf for his appointment to the UEFA Executive Committee. After that, the DFB President was happy about the undisputed entry into the Council of the world association FIFA on Wednesday and waved happily in the direction of Ceferin. Norway’s Lise Klaveness, on the other hand, clearly missed out on a historic success: she would have been the first official to prevail against men in an election for the UEFA executive – but had to admit defeat to her opponents.

Ceferin thanks governments

Shortly before his re-election as head of the continental association by acclamation, Ceferin swore in all European representatives in the Centro de Congressos to fight against a common adversary. “In just a few months, the Super League has transformed into a character from Little Red Riding Hood: a wolf disguised as a grandmother, ready to eat you,” said the 55-year-old in the hall at the foot of the iconic April 25 Bridge. “But no one is fooled.”

The founders of the once failed Super League – FC Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid and Juventus Turin – are currently making a new attempt to establish a product that competes with the UEFA competitions. The European Court of Justice is also involved, which continues to examine whether the UEFA model is compatible with EU law. Ceferin spoke of “cynicism against morality. Selfishness versus Solidarity. Greed versus Benevolence” and thanked Europe’s governments for their support.

Just like FIFA President Gianni Infantino three weeks ago at the world association’s congress in Kigali, Ceferin did not have to face any opposition candidates for his own re-election and is now entering his third term. “It means a lot to me. It’s a great honor, but above all it’s a great, great responsibility,” he said. More than an hour after the delegates’ 35-second applause for the Slovene, Neuendorf and Watzke were also appointed by acclamation.

