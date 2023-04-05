NEven as simple delegates, Bernd Neuendorf and Hans-Joachim Watzke listened to UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin’s sharp warning of a Super League. A little later, the two top German officials were voted into the international decision-making circles at the Congress of the European Football Union in Lisbon with applause.

First of all, DFL boss Watzke received a slap on the back from Neuendorf for his appointment to the UEFA Executive Committee. After that, the DFB President was happy about the undisputed entry into the Council of the world association FIFA on Wednesday and waved happily in the direction of Ceferin. Norway’s Lise Klaveness, on the other hand, clearly missed out on a historic success: she would have been the first official to prevail against men in an election for the UEFA executive – but had to admit defeat to her opponents.

Ceferin thanks governments

Shortly before his re-election as head of the continental association by acclamation, Ceferin swore in all European representatives in the Centro de Congressos to fight against a common adversary. “In just a few months, the Super League has transformed into a character from Little Red Riding Hood: a wolf disguised as a grandmother, ready to eat you,” said the 55-year-old in the hall at the foot of the iconic April 25 Bridge. “But no one is fooled.”

The founders of the once failed Super League – FC Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid and Juventus Turin – are currently making a new attempt to establish a product that competes with the UEFA competitions. The European Court of Justice is also involved, which continues to examine whether the UEFA model is compatible with EU law. Ceferin spoke of “cynicism against morality. Selfishness versus Solidarity. Greed versus Benevolence” and thanked Europe’s governments for their support.

Just like FIFA President Gianni Infantino three weeks ago at the world association’s congress in Kigali, Ceferin did not have to face any opposition candidates for his own re-election and is now entering his third term. “It means a lot to me. It’s a great honor, but above all it’s a great, great responsibility,” he said. More than an hour after the delegates’ 35-second applause for the Slovene, Neuendorf and Watzke were also appointed by acclamation.

The two top German functionaries are each completing the last two years of their predecessors’ terms of office, who had withdrawn from their posts in coordination with the German Football Association. Rainer Koch previously sat on the UEFA Executive, Peter Peters on the FIFA Council.

FIFA is under criticism

After turbulent years with withdrawals and resignations of top personnel, German football wants to put the period of inconsistency on the international stage behind it. Neuendorf had also formulated goals as wanting to advocate “more transparency and comprehensible decision-making processes” in FIFA.

At the World Cup in Qatar at the end of 2022, there was clear disagreement between the DFB and FIFA President Gianni Infantino, Neuendorf had spoken of “opposition to FIFA”, to which Klaveness also belongs. At the FIFA Congress, the DFB also refused to support the Swiss in his re-election. One point of criticism from the German association was recently FIFA’s information policy – including on human rights issues.

“The last thing I missed”

“We are an important association and if we ask questions, we can expect to get answers from FIFA,” Neuendorf told the German Press Agency. “We should treat each other in a way that is respectful and appropriate. I just missed that lately.”

Alongside Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Watzke is the second German official on the UEFA Executive Committee. The former CEO of FC Bayern sits on the committee as a representative of the European Club Association ECA. Watzke, who is also CEO of Borussia Dortmund, had announced that he would give up his seat on the ECA board in a UEFA election.