US chess player Hans Niemann has sued Norwegian world chess champion Magnus Carlsen, Chess.com and others involved in the recent events, demanding $ 100 million in compensation. In recent weeks, Carlsen and other chess players had publicly accused him of cheating, mostly without proof. Niemann, 19, claims that those who accused him did so with defamatory statements and positions, with the aim of isolating him in the chess context, effectively preventing him from playing at the levels he was used to.

“This is not a game,” said his lawyers, “Niemann’s life was destroyed only because he was talented and because he had the dedication and audacity to defeat the so-called ‘chess king’.” A reference to the live match at the beginning of September in which Niemann had beaten Carlsen, undefeated in dozens of games so far.

The Wall Street Journal writes that at the center of Niemann’s lawsuit is the financial relationship between Chess.com, Carlsen and other leading chess players, and the fact that, as has long been known, Chess.com is finalizing the acquisition. , for an amount equal to over 80 million euros, of Play Magnus, the Carlsen app dedicated to chess.

There is currently no evidence or solid theories on how Niemann might have cheated playing live. In early October, however, Chess.com published a survey claiming that the American chess player had probably cheated in over a hundred online games.