Hans Vanwijn loses with new club Hapoel Holon against Bonn in Champions League basket

Hans Vanwijn in archive image with the Belgian Lions. — © BELGA

The Israeli Hapoel Holon, the new club of Hans Vanwijn, suffered a 65-72 defeat on Wednesday on the fifth day of the Champions League basketball in group F against the German Bonn, coached by the Belgian duo Roel Moors-Lionel Bosco.

Due to the current situation in the Middle East, Hapoel Holon will play its home matches in the Champions League in Riga, Latvia. Vanwijn, who was attracted by the Israeli club just before the weekend, made his debut against Bonn. Against Roel Moors and Lionel Bosco, whom he knows very well from the Belgian Lions, our compatriot scored five points and grabbed six rebounds in 24 minutes.

Bonn is now at the top of the group together with Holon with eight points (three wins in five games). Holon will play its last match in the group stage against Bursaspor in Riga on December 20. Bonn travels to Lugo, Spain at the same time.

The group winner qualifies for the eighth finals, the numbers two and three will play a play-in (best of 3) in January for a place in the eighth finals.

