Status: 03.04.2023 00:00

1. FC Magdeburg is moving away from the relegation zone in the 2nd Bundesliga after beating Hansa Rostock. Hansa’s descent continues under new coach Alois Schwartz.

Magdeburg won on Sunday (04/02/2023) on the 26th matchday of the 2nd Bundesliga against Rostock 3-0 and climbed to eleventh place.

In front of 26,000 spectators, Amara Condé rewarded Magdeburg, who had been offensive from the start, with the deserved opening goal (29th minute). After the restart, Hansa suffered a double setback: John Verhoek got his second warning with an impetuous attack in midfield and had to leave the field with a yellow card. 60 seconds later, Jason Ceka made it 2-0 (60th) for Magdeburg. Ten minutes later Ceka put the lid on with his second goal.

“We played a very consistent pressing”, Magdeburg’s coach Christian Titz explained the key to success.

Hansa Rostock loses when coach Schwartz makes his debut

With 31 points now, the Magdeburgers gained a cushion of five points on the relegation places. The guests from Rostock remain with 25 points on the penultimate place in the table. The fall of the Rostockers, who could only get one win from the last nine games, continued under the new coach Alois Schwartz, who took over for the hapless Patrick Glöckner during the international break in Rostock.

Magdeburg had more of the game from the start, but Hansa initially held back well. But after 15 minutes the hosts increased the pressure and had two good chances to score through Baris Atik (17′, 19′). Rostock was no longer able to gain access, swam in defense and consequently conceded the goal. Ryan Malone had deflected Condé’s shot into goalkeeper Markus Kolke.

Double pack from Ceka seals Rostock’s bankruptcy

Even after the deficit came from the guests little. For a relegation candidate, Hansa struggled too little against the impending defeat. Outnumbered, Rostock’s defense collapsed completely, and Ceka’s brace sealed the bankruptcy. A shot from the post by Kai Pröger (65th) didn’t change that.

Magdeburg with an important game in Regensburg

On Easter Sunday (April 9th, 2023 at 1.30 p.m.) in the home game against Holstein Kiel, Hansa Rostock will get the next opportunity to score the urgently needed points for staying up in the league. 1. FC Magdeburg plays away at Jahn Regensburg.