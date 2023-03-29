VA quarter ago, Belgians and Germans left Qatar together, as if they had failed. Not united in colors, as the DFB marketing had now announced for the test match in Cologne, but in anger and frustration after the respective preliminary round. On Tuesday evening, the new Belgian coach, Domenico Tedesco, was allowed to talk about enthusiasm, the old German, Hansi Flick, talked about insights. Findings – that’s the notorious e-word of the football press conference, a rhetorical cloud that often hides something else: disappointment.

But first to an actual, even gratifying realization of this 2:3 against Belgium: namely that the atmosphere in the stadium was much better than one could have expected. After the failed World Cup. And after those first thirty minutes, after which, if Rudi Völler hadn’t been absent ill, one would have liked to talk shop with the new DFB sporting director about the deeper and deepest low points. So you could stick to Lothar Matthäus, who as a TV expert remembered no worse performance by the national team.