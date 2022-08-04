Xi’an News Network News On August 3, the closely watched 17th Shaanxi Provincial Games continued to “fight” in Yulin. Hanzhong athletes “played” in multiple events of the day’s competition. In the end, Hanzhong athletes performed well in the youth diving and kayaking events, winning a total of 3.5 gold medals. What’s more worth mentioning is that the Hanzhong diving team won the gold medal for the first time in the Provincial Games, creating a breakthrough of zero gold medals in the diving event of Hanzhong participating in the Provincial Games.

After four years of sharpening a sword, the Hanzhong diving team has created a new history

On August 3, the diving event of the youth group ended in the swimming pool of Yulin City Sports Center. Hanzhong athlete Wang Yike performed well in the women’s first group platform diving event and won the gold medal, which not only realized her personal dream, but also created Hanzhong. The diving team participated in the breakthrough of zero gold medals in the Provincial Games. At the same time, she also teamed up with Wang Lele of Yulin City to jointly win the women’s double platform championship, recording 0.5 gold medals.

After winning the championship, coach Ma Yiwen and athlete Wang Yike were very excited. “This is the first Provincial Games that our Hanzhong diving team has participated in since its establishment in 2018. Winning a gold medal at such a grand event has also given a lot of confidence to the young me.” Coach Ma Yiwen accepted after the game. said in an interview.

Everything is difficult at the beginning. I believe that with the encouragement of the gold medal and the unity and hard work of the coaching team and athletes, the Hanzhong diving project will continue to create new glories.

Kayaking project won 2 more golds, Yang Zhouyuxuan achieved “3 gold kings”



On August 3, good news came again on the closing day of the kayaking event held at the Yulin Water Sports Center. Yang Zhouyuxuan, who had previously won the championship in the men’s 5000-meter single kayak event in Group A, performed well. He also won the championship in the 1,000-meter single kayak competition. He also teamed up with teammate Guan Lixin to win the Men’s 1,000-meter double kayak championship in Group A. In this way, he became the “three gold kings” of the project.

During the competition, Yang Zhouyuxuan stabilized his mentality, pumped up his horsepower, and poised his momentum. He chopped the waves on the blue waves, rowed through the water, rushed to the finish line, and won the gold medal.



It is understood that in the second half of this year, Yang Zhouyuxuan will also participate in the national kayak competition. In this competition, he regards the Provincial Games arena as an important training opportunity, winning the championship will also add to his subsequent competitions. confidence.



Xi’an Newspaper All-Media Reporter Hu Yi Correspondent Wang Qi