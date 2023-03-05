The first fights of the spectacular tournament called Tipsport Gamechanger, which brought the spectators to Ostrava’s Ostravar Arena, are in the past. Of the selected sixteen fighters, half are sad, on the other hand, for a change, the exuberant joy of advancing to the next pyramid phase prevails. For example, the former champion of the welterweight division, David Kozma, can celebrate, but he was very close. For example, the Dane Louis Glismann, who is ranked best in the rankings, also made an imaginary step, on the other hand, both Slovak representatives say goodbye to the million-dollar audience, at least for the time being.

