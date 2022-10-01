Today he will spend his 22nd birthday fighting like a lion wearing the leader’s jersey to defend himself from the attacks of people like Vingegaard, the king of the last Tour. Up and down 160 km from Opatija to Labin, stage with six grand rewards of the mountain, not really his bread, hoping at least for the sun.

But Jonathan Milan will never forget these days battling at the Tour of Croatia. After the two opening wins in the sprint and the vigorous defense of the leader’s jersey at the foot of the statue of the Madonna of Loreto above Sibenik, yesterday, yesterday only bad luck in Crikvenica, the arrival site of the fourth stage in front of the island of Krk, or Veglia, if you prefer, deprived the Friulian champion of the third victory.

In the end, the French Axel Laurance (B6 & B) won the stage in a sprint, Milan crashed on the finish line shortly behind the author of an angry comeback he had been forced to after the crash, in the last of the two dangerous corners. inside the last kilometer, by Luca Colnaghi (Bardiani), the rider who preceded him in second position in the group piloted with great skill by Matej Mohoric, for the gregarious occasion of Milan. The runner in front of the ground, the Friulian who avoids him with a violent jerk of the bike due to which the bike chain falls. A second to relaunch, too much to even be able to catch up on the Frenchman as the finish line was now one step away and even preceded by a slight curve.

Too bad, because the 22-year-old Olympic champion in pursuit today and his Bahrain Victorious had set the stage properly. Keep your eyes open during the stage of over 200 km and especially in the final when Milan defended well in the short but demanding tear 8 km from the end.

The rain complicated everything, the leader of the race managed well on the edge of 60 per hour between the curves but could do nothing against bad luck. At the start he had only 1 “advantage over Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo), king of the Tour, thanks to the placement and the bonus he now has 10”, with team mate Mohoric following at 14 “.

Keep the leader jersey today? Very hard, a question of route and characteristics. The stage offers roughness more from Liege Bastogne Liege than from Flanders.

“But I won’t give up – the runner explains to us a couple of hours from the thrilling finale while he is at the massages – Thanks again to the team, in the final I was slowed down by the runner’s slide in front of me, with the fallen chain I didn’t could have done anything “. The leader’s jersey? «It will be hard to keep it, I will try with all my strength … Otherwise I will help my teammates, Mohoric and Buitrago to win». Meanwhile, happy birthday, champion.