Original title: Happy birthday to Zheng Zhi! FIFA official blessing: Legendary captain Chinese football living fossil

Beijing time on August 20th news, today is the 42nd birthday of the national football captain Zheng Zhi. As an evergreen tree in Chinese football, Zheng Zhi has a brilliant career. At present, Zheng Zhi, who has just taken over the Guangzhou team’s coaching position, is facing an arduous task: leading the team to complete the task of relegation.

For the meritorious player of the Chinese men’s football team, FIFA also sent birthday wishes:

The evergreen tree of the golden generation, the living fossil of Chinese football.

You have left many unforgettable memories on the European and Asian arenas.

Happy 42nd birthday to Zheng Zhi, the legendary captain of the Chinese men’s football team.

On August 13, after a 1-2 loss to Chengdu Rongcheng, the Guangzhou Club finally decided to change the coach, and the team’s meritorious captain Zheng Zhi returned to the position of coach. The team Liu Zhiyu will serve as the club’s echelon coach.

In the 12 years since he joined the Guangzhou team in 2010, Zheng Zhi has tried a variety of roles in Guangzhou Football Club in addition to the chairman, including player, captain, assistant coach, executive coach, head coach, etc. At the end of 2020, Zheng Zhi also briefly served as the general manager of Guangzhou Evergrande Club. If one person is needed now to reunite and unite the Guangzhou team, Zheng Zhi is undoubtedly the most suitable candidate.

Last season, Zheng Zhi, as the executive coach and player of the Guangzhou team, led the team to complete the last 8 rounds of the game, achieving 4 wins, 2 draws and 2 losses, and the third place in the league. After the season, Zheng Zhi was selected into the national football coaching staff and played with the national football team in the remaining matches of the top 12 World Preliminaries. On April 24, the national football team ended the quarantine in Haikou, and Zheng Zhi also returned to Guangzhou.

During his stay in Guangzhou, Zheng Zhi once returned to the Guangzhou team training base. At the base, Zheng Zhi saw that the club still kept its items in the base, and hadn’t moved it. Even his single room was still kept and not for anyone else to live in. The intention of the club’s move is obvious, that is, it is hoped that Zheng Zhi can continue to stay in the team. Zheng Zhi had an interview with the team’s top management. The club hoped that Zheng Zhi would stay in the team, but due to the situation of the Guangzhou team at that time, Zheng Zhi did not choose to stay in the team to continue coaching.Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: