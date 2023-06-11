Home » Happy Casa Brindisi, bench for Fabio Corbani
Happy Casa Brindisi, bench for Fabio Corbani

The Happy Casa Brindisi has chosen the new coach after the farewell of Frank Vitucci: it’s up to Fabio Corbani according to what Sportando learned.

Assistant to the new coach of Treviso in the last season, Corbani has guided Cantù and Virtus Roma in the past.

A new scout is also arriving from Antwerp: Leo De Rycke.

