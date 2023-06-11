Happy Casa Brindisi, bench for Fabio Corbani

20
The Happy Casa Brindisi has chosen the new coach after the farewell of Frank Vitucci: it’s up to Fabio Corbani according to what Sportando learned.
Assistant to the new coach of Treviso in the last season, Corbani has guided Cantù and Virtus Roma in the past.
A new scout is also arriving from Antwerp: Leo De Rycke.
Fabio Corbani is the front runner to become new head coach of Happy Casa Brindisi, I am told.
Corbani has been Vitucci’s assistant coach this season in Brindisi
— Emiliano Carchia (@Carchia) June 11, 2023