With reference to the validation process of the “New Arena” project following incorrect information circulated in the online press, the team of the promoter specifies the following.

With a note registered in the administrative records on 22.2.2023, the requests for integration formulated by the Municipality of Brindisi have already been acknowledged.

As emerged in the technical debate held with the bodies of the ASSET regional agency, the required design adjustments will be integrated into the executive project that the company will present to the competent bodies according to the established terms.

Furthermore, with reference to the PEF (already sworn and attached to the tender documents as required by current legislation) it should be noted that the same was prepared under the validity of the previous Regional Public Works Price List (2019), which is why the final design ( in order to ensure consistency with the tender documents) complied with the application of the aforementioned price lists with the preparation of the calculations, the economic framework and the PEF on the basis of the aforementioned parameters.

Evidently, further and possible adjustments (deriving from the unfortunately well-known global circumstances that are characterizing the construction market) where necessary will be defined with the municipal administration with the spirit of fruitful and loyal collaboration that has always distinguished the parties involved in this difficult but exciting project.

In this perspective, we thank ASSET for the precious work carried out which will allow the project already approved and shared by all the responsible bodies to be improved and made more sustainable, including the national commission for sports facilities at CONI which certified the nature of the GOLD facility of the New Arena, allowing it to be included among the host structures of the next 2026 Mediterranean Games.

Stay tuned!!