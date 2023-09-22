Happy Casa Brindisi, two-month agreement with Tomáš Kyzlink

Happy Casa Brindisi announces that it has signed an agreement valid for two months, with the option of extension until the end of the season in favor of the club, with the Czech national athlete Tomáš Kyzlink, winger born in 1993.

Kyzlink is a player with great European experience and a well-known face in the Italian championship, boasting a championship in the 2018/19 season in Venice and two editions of Eurobasket 2017 and 2022 with his national team. The paths of Thomas and Happy Casa have crossed several times in League A, in 2019/20 in Rome in a season of 12.7 points, 4 rebounds and 2.2 assists on average and in 2020/21 in Reggio Emilia, where he achieved his career high in Italy with 24 points against Virtus Bologna.

After a return to his homeland in Prague, the last two European seasons saw him as a protagonist in Bamberg (9.3 points, 4.3 rebounds in 26 minutes on average) and Limoges. In France he also played in the Basketball Champions League averaging 7 points and 50% of field goals, making himself appreciated by the French club, coached by the Italian coach Cancellieri, until the play-in.

With the Czech Republic jersey he took part in the 2023 FIBA ​​World Cup qualifiers last year, scoring 24 points against France in the February window and in the summer in the pre-qualifying tournament for the 2024 Paris Olympics with an average of 13 points , 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

The athlete will land in Brindisi in the next few hours to join the group, but will not be able to take part in the trip to Turkey as the deadlines for inclusion in the official lists valid for the BCL Qualification Round have already expired.

The comment of the General Manager Tullio Marino: “The agreement reached in a few hours with Tomas is the clear signal that this company does not want to leave anything to chance. Having verified Sneed’s physical condition, we wanted to intervene as quickly as possible to ensure the best profile on the market. Yet another extraordinary effort to ensure the inclusion of an important player in the team rotations”.

