Happy Grand Prize | Big Lotto 1 Billion Lottery Award 7th Shanghai Baoshan lottery buyers won 25.87 million yuan

On April 24th, the sports lottery super lottery ushered in the 7th lottery of the “1 billion yuan prize” – the number “07, 10, 13, 28, 31” was issued in the front area of ​​the 23045th issue, and the number “07, 10, 13, 28, 31” was issued in the back area. The number “04, 05” is displayed.The current national sales volume is346 million yuanto raise lottery public welfare funds for the country124 million yuan。

6 bets for the first prize

The highest single bet is 25.49 million yuan

In this issue, a total of 6 first prizes were awarded nationwide.Among them, 2 bets meet the conditions for participating in this award, and share the first prize bonus of 15 million yuan in this period. After sharing the bonus, the total bonus for a single bet is25.49 million yuan(including an additional bonus of 8 million yuan + a bonus of more than 7.49 million yuan), fromShanghai Baoshanand Fuzhou, Fujian.

4 bets are the first prize of basic betting of more than 10 million yuan,Separated in Dalian, Liaoning, Fuzhou, Fujian, Chengdu, Sichuan and Honghe, Yunnan。

Shanghai issued 1 bet first prize

Single ticket bonus 25.87 million yuan

In this issue, the city issued 1 note for additional first prize, one25.87 million yuan for additional tickets for 13+2 compound. The first prize of this bet comes from the 15621 outlet at No. 224, Julian Road, Baoshan District.

(The picture shows the winning outlet at No. 224, Julian Road, Baoshan District)

The second prize is 5 million yuan

Fixed prize distribution of 37.17 million yuan

There are 170 bets for the second prize in this period, and the single bet bonus is more than 68,600 yuan; among them, 112 bets are additional bets, and the single bet additional bonus is more than 54,800 yuan.In this period, there are 109 bets for the second prize that meet the conditions for participating in this prize distribution, and each bet can get an additional second prize prize bonus of more than 45,800 yuan. After sharing the prize bonus, the total bonus for the second prize single bet isMore than 169,300 yuan。

A total of bonuses will be distributed in this period of fixed prizes37.17 million yuanafter the lottery in this period, the balance of fixed rewards is390 million yuan。

The first prize in the next issue will be 15 million

Prize pool 855 million yuan

In terms of prize pool, after the end of this lottery,855 million yuanRollover to draw 23046 on Wednesday, April 26. According to the rules of Super Lotto’s 1 billion yuan prize distribution, the first prize of 15 million yuan in this period has been distributed, and the first prize of the next period will continue to distribute 15 million yuan; the second prize of 5 million yuan in this period will be distributed After all the distribution is completed, 5 million yuan will continue to be distributed in the next issue.

All prize levels are awarded, and the prize money can be doubled up to the maximum. The Super Lotto 1 billion big prize is in full swing,Make additional bets and the amount of a single lottery purchase in a single period is 15 yuan or moreNow you can participate, this feast of love and luck is shared, and we look forward to your joining! Small dreams, big lottery!

Happy lottery shopping, rational betting.After all, winning the jackpot is a small probability event, we must keep aOrdinary mind, entertainment mind, public mindCome experience the big lotto game. Every lottery ticket you buy will contribute a piece of love. Take the sports lottery with 2 yuan and 1 bet as an example, 0.72 yuan becomes the lottery public welfare fund. These public welfare funds are used to supplement the national social security fund, rural revitalization, education aid, medical assistance, Red Cross undertakings and other areas of people’s livelihood. As a national public welfare lottery, it is the original intention of the China Sports Lottery to help sports and social public welfare undertakings, and it is also a social responsibility.

old rules!

The grand prize is successfully triggered!

big prize

As long as Shanghai offers a prize of more than 5 million yuan

The WeChat activity is triggered successfully!

The prizes for this issue areInvoice for RMB 30

It’s easy to get involved!

just in the message boardJust leave your thoughts!

(The message must conform to the concept of responsible lottery)

Activity Rules

1. The event platform is limited toThe receiving address is ShanghaiUser.

2. Shanghai opened more than5 million yuanJackpot, which triggers the event.

3. The winning manuscripts in Shanghai will be stamped with【Grand Prize】Tag of. Only comments under this manuscript are valid.

4. Users need to pay attention to the WeChat public account of Shanghai Sports Lottery, and leave a message under the manuscript, which is regarded as participation in the event.

5. After one week, randomly select from the message users10 digitsLucky user, gift30 yuan instant lotteryone serving.

6. After the announcement of the winner list,Winners need to provide the delivery address within 7 days. Otherwise it will be regarded as a forfeit prize!