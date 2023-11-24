Home » Harald Hasselbach, two-time champion with Broncos, passed away
Harald Hasselbach, two-time champion with Broncos, passed away

Harald Hasselbach, former Denver Broncos defensive lineman and two-time Super Bowl champion, has passed away at the age of 56 after a battle with cancer. Hasselbach is one of at least 10 players in history to win both a Super Bowl and a CFL Grey Cup. His family announced his passing on Thursday, revealing that he had been diagnosed with metastatic mucinous adenocarcinoma.

Hasselbach played 121 games over seven seasons with the Broncos from 1994 to 2000, never missing a regular season or postseason game. He was known for his professionalism and grace, even in times of adversity.

Before his time with the Broncos, Hasselbach played four seasons for the Calgary Stampeders in the CFL, where he was twice named an All-Star and helped the team win a Grey Cup in 1992. He was later inducted into the B.C. Football Hall of Fame.

Hasselbach’s family stated that he passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by loved ones. He leaves behind his wife, four children, and four grandchildren.

The football world mourns the loss of a talented and respected player, and Hasselbach’s impact will not be forgotten.

