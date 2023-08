He could have become a big hero and opened the scoring in the 12th minute. Although the Slovakian international is currently the best scorer in the Czech league, he did not convert his solo goalkeeping skills. “I have to give such a chance, but my thoughts collided,” apologizes Lukáš Haraslín. However, Sparta Prague’s football players drew goalless at FC Copenhagen in the opening match of the 3rd preliminary round of the Champions League, which gives them realistic hope of advancing.

