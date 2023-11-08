Harbor Club Lights Up Pudong Football Stadium with Second Star and Six Gold Medals

Harbor Club Lights up Second Star at Pudong Football Stadium

Six gold medals hang on Genbao’s chest

Xinmin Evening News reporter Guan Yin

The atmosphere was electrifying at the Pudong Football Stadium yesterday as Harbor Club celebrated their victory in the 2023 Chinese Super League. The team, also known as the “Chongming Six Tigers,” proudly dedicated their newly acquired gold medals to their mentor, Xu Genbao, in a heartwarming display of gratitude.

“After winning the National Games in 2009, the team members at that time also hung more than 20 gold medals around my neck. I feel that they are not as good as the 6 you have today. The gold medals from the Chinese Super League are still heavier!” expressed a cheerful Xu Genbao as he received the tribute from his proud disciples.

The celebratory event, themed “Double Star Harbor, Glory to Shanghai”, saw the Harbor Club return to their home court after securing the championship in an away game in Dalian. The chairman of the club, Zhang Min, reflected on the season, acknowledging the imperfections and setting ambitious goals for the team in the future.

As a special part of the celebration, coach Xu Genbao was invited to commemorate the historic moment. The six main local players, who are all proud products of the Genbao Football Base, paid tribute to their mentor by hanging the gold medal around his neck. Genbao, visibly emotional, expressed his gratitude and pride in the team’s accomplishment.

The grand finale of the event featured the collective lighting of two stars above the Harbor team’s logo, symbolizing their remarkable achievement. The team will also proudly don a new jersey with two stars on the chest for the upcoming season.

The celebration concluded with a euphoric group photo featuring the players and hundreds of fans, all chanting in unison, “We are the champions!”

The event captured the unwavering spirit, unity, and gratitude within the Harbor Club, leaving an indelible mark on the team’s journey to success.

