Harbor coach: All derbies are full of emotions Shenhua lineup is very good – yqqlm

Original title: Haigang coach: All derbies are full of emotions Shenhua lineup is very good

On the evening of April 30th, Beijing time, the Chinese Super League will usher in the first Shanghai Derby. Shanghai Seaport vs. Shanghai Shenhua at home. Harbor coach Javier and player Lu Wenjun attended the pre-match press conference.

Javier said: “Tomorrow’s game is a special and important derby, which is a positive and meaningful thing for the city of Shanghai. As long as everyone upholds the spirit of fair competition and focuses on football, everyone will see a wonderful game.” The game. I have been in China for nearly three years, and all derbies are the same, full of emotions. Both teams want good results in this game to make the fans happy. As long as everyone upholds the spirit of fair play, they will play well The game. Now that football is back on the normal track, we must respect football as a sport, work hard and do whatever it takes to achieve good results, not only to make the fans happy, but also to achieve the goals we need. The momentum of the two teams is very good, both take 9 points. This is very positive for the city of Shanghai. We hope to enjoy the challenge.”

Regarding Shenhua as an opponent, Javier said: “We are facing an opponent with good strength. They play very well, defend solidly and counterattack well. The opponent has also upgraded and updated the lineup, and updated four foreign players. And some internal aid. They have the strength to challenge any opponent. Their lineup is very good. There are national players at all levels. We need to play the best level. Being ourselves is the most important thing.”

When asked whether he would use a four-back or three-back formation, Javier said: "There is no so-called system in today's football. All strong teams are looking for solutions. In the game, the formation is flexible. We will be based on Different game plans, without losing their own characteristics, choose the right players. In terms of formation, we have no clear distinction. In the last game, we let Zhang Linpeng take charge of the right side because Cangzhou has three foreign players in the frontcourt. To form a numerical advantage. Tomorrow we will not place special emphasis on the formation and system, mainly to do a good job in offense, defense and conversion, as well as positioning the ball. Even if we also use the 433 formation and choose different players, such as choosing Caron or Vargas, The impact on the field is different. I hope tomorrow, my choice is correct." (Pei Li)

