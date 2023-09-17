Hard hands have struck! The ageless heavyweight will go for the title, the rival wants to send him to a disability pension

The raging battle knows the winner. The climax of Saturday’s tournament of the fighting organization I Am Fighter brought a new title challenger in the heavyweight division, who after quick work in the cage became the 48-year-old Alexander Cverna, who knocked out David Závoda from Poděbrady in less than a minute. The current Ukrainian champion Yevgeny Orlov thus had an opponent in the battle for the belt, and things really started to boil between the two camps after the end of the duel. “I’m going to end your career and send you on disability pensions!” Orlov shouted at the brazen rival.

