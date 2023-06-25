Home » Hard work pays off, I enjoy every training session! The next rise of Jíchová, she is no longer like a fly
Chořov (from our correspondent) – After last year’s semi-final of the European championship, the blonde hurdler has a very promising start to the start of this year’s world championship in Budapest.

Shortly after the finish, you exchanged a few words with your coach Jindřich Šimánek. Did he compliment you?

He said it was good, just the first hurdle, that it was kind of weird. That’s true, because I had an inside track and I could see everyone, and since I’m a competitive type, I want to compare myself to my opponents pointlessly right at the first obstacle, so I usually start the race like this. I almost missed the first obstacle on the other leg, but otherwise he was satisfied. I also told him that I was as stiff as I had ever been in my life, that I couldn’t hear in either ear and I was dizzy. And he: “Yeah, I already saw it on the 300.” He knows me perhaps better than anyone else and he saw it right away like I did.

Despite these minor flaws, you ran the fastest quarter of obstacles in your life.

That’s definitely cool. Even in the last gap, there was a step more than I would have liked, but the rhythm and technique were better than before. It’s definitely cool.

Did you realize before the start that it is a team competition and every point needs to be saved?

In the blocks, I just thought to myself that I could manage the start and run-out, because, as you probably noticed, the starts here are rather wild, the starter leaves the competitors in the blocks for an extremely long time. And at the finish line, of course, I hoped for the best possible position for the team.

Did you feel warm that you were able to keep up with better opponents on paper?

Certainly. I consider the girls here to be quality opponents for a long time, and I’m glad that I wasn’t flapping behind them somewhere in the lee, but was by their side.

Photo: Ivana Roháčková

Nikoleta Jíchová at the European Team Championship in Chořov.

This is the sixth year you have run the quarter of obstacles. You have made significant progress every season so far, and this year you have already taken another step forward. How have you improved since last year?

I am very grateful for the progress. At the same time, it is so gradual and honest, there are no perfect times, but I consistently run under 56 seconds, then it always depends on the specific race and conditions, whether it is 55.70, 55.50 or, I believe, a better time. I am very happy with myself and my training and that the hard work is paying off.

Last year in Munich you said you were weak as a fly. Did you get stronger?

Yes Yes! Guess what kind of car I have to move now.

68 kilos! Which is pretty good for a girl who weighs about 54. I think I was 60 last year, I’ve really improved in strength, and it’s also noticeable in my rebounding strength in obstacles.

I enjoy every training session. We joke around with the others in the group, so it went smoothly.

What else did you improve on?

A little in endurance, maybe in the 500, although I was never particularly fast. Probably also for speed, I wonder how long it would take me to run the 200 or 100, but the season is not inflatable so I can handle everything, even if it is long. But gradually I think I’m better at everything.

Your friend Martin also founded a group in which he conveys your impressions after the races to journalists. Are you also trying to work on your presentation?

Me for sure and Martin even more so. Having lived for a few years next to the world champion (Zuzana Hejnová), he knew a little about how these things work. Of course, I’m here from running, so I leave these things to him and I’m very happy how he helps me.

Golden sneakers, then we’ll train a little, I’ll go to training, take a short break and get ready for the second half of the season, when I’d like to run some smooth Thursdays before the national championship and maybe improve my personal record. Then the home championship in Tábor and eventually the world championship.

Last year you narrowly missed out, this year you are in a fairly comfortable position in the world ranking.

Yes, but it’s a ranking and you can’t say anything for one hundred percent. But I believe it should work.

