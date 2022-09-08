Home Sports Hardaway: I was so nervous when Hall of Famer called me because I didn’t want to be rejected again
Sports

Hardaway: I was so nervous when Hall of Famer called me because I didn’t want to be rejected again

by admin
Hardaway: I was so nervous when Hall of Famer called me because I didn’t want to be rejected again

Original title: Hardaway: I was very nervous when the Hall of Famer called me because I didn’t want to be rejected again

Hardaway: I was so nervous when Hall of Famer called me because I didn’t want to be rejected again

Live it on September 8. Recently, NBA star Tim Hardaway participated in the program “NBA Today”. On the program, he talked about how he felt when he learned that he had entered the Hall of Fame.

“When the Hall of Famer called me, I was very nervous, because I didn’t want to get rejected again,” Hardaway said. “So it rang 4-5 times before I picked it up. The guy on the phone said, ‘Tim, we I have good news for you, and you are welcome to the 2022 Hall of Fame.’ After hearing that, I burst into tears with joy.”

Earlier, according to Shams reports, Hardaway and Ginobili were inducted into the 2022 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, and the Hall of Fame ceremony will be held on September 10, local time.

(Xing Yao)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

See also  [Game News]Grand Theft Auto V PS5 version extended to 2022-ezone.hk-game animation-e-sports games

You may also like

The 2022 Yangtze River Delta Golf Open kicks...

Spalletti, 4-1 against Liverpool “the team played the...

U21 National Football Team 0-2 Croatia Second Division...

Calvi, Barbieri and Marrone, the “dream trio” Europeans...

“Qiyuan Taihang Health Care Jincheng”! The first Go...

At the Gran Prix Caselle 183 athletes at...

The Qatar World Cup brings fire to the...

Mihajlovic with a letter says goodbye to Bologna...

Gao Zhidan elected as the new president of...

Sinner loses in the quarterfinals of the US...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy