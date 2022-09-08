Original title: Hardaway: I was very nervous when the Hall of Famer called me because I didn’t want to be rejected again

Live it on September 8. Recently, NBA star Tim Hardaway participated in the program “NBA Today”. On the program, he talked about how he felt when he learned that he had entered the Hall of Fame.

“When the Hall of Famer called me, I was very nervous, because I didn’t want to get rejected again,” Hardaway said. “So it rang 4-5 times before I picked it up. The guy on the phone said, ‘Tim, we I have good news for you, and you are welcome to the 2022 Hall of Fame.’ After hearing that, I burst into tears with joy.”

Earlier, according to Shams reports, Hardaway and Ginobili were inducted into the 2022 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, and the Hall of Fame ceremony will be held on September 10, local time.

