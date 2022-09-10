Original title: Hardaway: RUN-TMC had a chance to win, we only worked together for two seasons

Live it, September 10. According to NBC Sports reports, after learning that he was about to be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in April this year, Tim Hardaway immediately joined his old teammates Chris Mullin and Mitch Richmond shared the good news.

“It took about 15 minutes, I called them and said ‘I’m in. Guys, I’m in!’ Mullin responded ‘Yeah! That’s right!’ but Mitch said ‘What are you in, you are in?’ What do you say?'”

In the 1990-91 season, the Warriors went 44-38 with “RUN-TMC”*, ranked sixth in the league in offensive efficiency rating (111.9) and second in the league in points per game (116.6). They scored 125 points in 21 games, including 162 in the opener against the Denver Nuggets*. Mullin averaged 25.7 points, Richmond 23.9 points, Hardaway 22.9 points and 9.7 assists.

“Our opponents are afraid to play us because we can light up the court at any time. That team has top basketball IQ and is very selfless. What would happen if we could play together for six seasons?”

“Nelson Sr.[Warriors coach]is still regretting that,” Hardaway said. “It’s only been two seasons, and if we can get together for at least five or six seasons, we should be able to achieve something. , or go further in the playoffs, maybe we can win a championship too.”

*Note: 1.44 wins and 38 losses was the Warriors’ best record in nine years at the time;

2.162 points is the highest score in a regular season without overtime in NBA history;

3. “That event” means that before the 1991-92 season, the Warriors used Richmond as a bargaining chip to acquire the Kings’ No. 3 overall pick Billy Owens, and the “Run-TMC” combination announced the disintegration.

