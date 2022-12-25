Home Sports Harden-Embiid dream couple and Phila conquers New York
Sports





We had to imagine it. Who else could take the stage on Christmas Day? But Barba Harden, of course. His won’t be white like Santa’s but he brings Philadelphia the eighth win in a row, this time at the New York Garden, against the Knicks. It ends 119-112 for guests. Harden finishes with 29 points, 13 assists, 4 rebounds, as many steals, and hear, hear, just one turnover, in the decided game. He gives him a hand Embiid, lazy and confusing in the first half, but the third period is enough for him to leave his mark on the game. The 76ers (20-12) win because they have the two best players on the floor. New York (18-16) has the demerit of not closing the game when it had it in hand, at +14. The Christmas NBA basketball binge continues with 4 more games: Dallas-Los Angeles Lakers, Boston-Milwaukee, Golden State-Memphis and Denver-Phoenix.

