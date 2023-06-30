Home » Harden has exercised his option for next NBA season, but will likely leave Philadelphia
Sports

Harden has exercised his option for next NBA season, but will likely leave Philadelphia

by admin

The star basketball player James Harden has exercised the option on the contract with his current employer, Philadelphia, for the next season as well, but he will probably leave the club. According to overseas media, the 33-year-old quarterback, whose two-year contract extension will earn him $35.6 million next year, has begun negotiating with the club about a trade. Los Angeles Clippers, New York, Phoenix and Miami are serious interested parties.

See also  Hargreaves: Rashford Aoki off the bench is conducive to the balance of the team, Manchester City will have 7 defenders_Manchester United

You may also like

Futsal Sparta lost the first league. The manager...

Isola dei Famosi: Gian Maria Sainato was left...

Sturm loan Serrano from Atletico

Volleyball, Italy Canada 3-2, highlights of the Nations...

Harrison Barnes Signs Three-Year Extension with Kings for...

Football: Australian international Mooy announces retirement – Football

The Minister of Sports Amélie Oudéa-Castéra targeted by...

Wimbledon 2023: Britain’s Billy Harris and Anna Brogan...

write a title for this article Xie Zhenye,...

times and program of pole, Sprint race and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy