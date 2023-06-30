Harden has exercised his option for next NBA season, but will likely leave Philadelphia

The star basketball player James Harden has exercised the option on the contract with his current employer, Philadelphia, for the next season as well, but he will probably leave the club. According to overseas media, the 33-year-old quarterback, whose two-year contract extension will earn him $35.6 million next year, has begun negotiating with the club about a trade. Los Angeles Clippers, New York, Phoenix and Miami are serious interested parties.

